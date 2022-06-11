If a phone hasn't been leaked in photos, then has it really been talked about? Rumor mills are amazing operations and they can churn out big time if there's at least some excitement in the air for a product. Fortunately for Samsung for which its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 seems more like an iterative update than trailblazing remake, a new intel drop today would show that yes, people are paying attention.

TechTalkTV has sourced fresh photos of a Flip4 test unit along with some claims including that the folding display's crease is less noticeable than on the Flip3 which comports to a prior rumor from Chinese tipster Ice Universe earlier this month — the same should also apply to the Fold4 as well. Thinner lines are the rule of the day (again, the looks here agree with renders from last month) though the considerably wide gap that appears when the clamshell is folded remains in place. The fingerprint sensor/power button combo stays as well.

The cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip4 should be larger than the Flip3 (2.1" versus 1.9") and it looks to be the case as the photos show. The cameras are affirmed to be spec'd out to Flip3 levels as well with the main duo featuring 12MP sensors with glass for wide and ultra-wide focal lengths and an interior-facing 10MP selfie shooter. 25W wired charging is also affirmed, up from last year's 15W.

All in all, not much here presents as a surprise. That may come as a relief to not just fans tracking each development, but to the people bringing you these developments since track records matter. For context, we've covered a couple of TTTV's leaks back in 2020.

Samsung is expected to hold an Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, and Watch5 on August 10.