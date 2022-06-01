Samsung's 2021 foldable lineup was a massive success with the company selling more units of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 in their launch month than it did throughout all of 2020. No wonder, then, that expectations are high for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 for this year. With the go-to-market timeframe of these devices nearing, key details about them have constantly been making their way to the internet these past few weeks. Hot on the heels of a leak detailing the Galaxy Z Fold4's complete specifications, the Flip4's internals have also been revealed. Sadly, if you were expecting some substantial changes, prepare to be disappointed.

The complete specs of the Galaxy Z Flip4 shared by leaker Yogesh Brar point to the flip phone carrying minimal upgrades over its predecessor. The device appears to feature a folding display with the same specs — a 6.7" span and 120Hz refresh rate — though Samsung could use a newer panel with higher brightness levels. The outer cover screen should see a small bump in size to 2.1" from the Z Flip3's 1.9" panel. Internally, the only notable upgrade could be the move to Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. This will purportedly be coupled with 128/256GB storage and 8GB RAM—the same as last year.

The dual-camera setup will apparently remain unchanged, too, with the Korean smartphone maker using a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The folding display should continue to house a 10MP sensor. It looks like Samsung could keep the camera upgrades reserved for the bigger Fold4 this year.

Battery life has been an issue with previous Flip phones. This is an area that Samsung is seemingly looking to address this year with the Flip4. The device will purportedly feature a 3700mAh battery, a sizeable bump from the Flip3's 3300mAh cell. Even better, it should support 25W wired fast charging allowing for faster top-ups. The wireless charging speed should remain unchanged at 10W.

In recent years, Samsung's summertime Unpacked events have landed in August. Before that happens, expect more details about the Fold and Flip to leak and make their way to the internet.

