As we pack more of our digital lives into our phones — especially with the photos and videos we're capturing, the memes and quarterly reports we're downloading, and the music and movies we want with us in our darkest times off the grid — we'll end up wanting more storage on them. According to new intel, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4 are expected to respond to this demand.

SamMobile reports that for the first time in the clamshell foldable series, the company will expand the Flip's storage options from the current 128GB and 256GB to include an additional 512GB tier. Model number information indicates that China, South Korea, and the United States unlocked markets will offer the 512GB Flip4. Major carriers in those regions will likely follow suit with their own network-configured models.

The news comes just a day after we reported that the Galaxy Z Fold4 would have a 1TB option for the first time in series history.

It's suspected that Samsung may be facing enough consumer pressure to keep the 128GB base model Flip4 at $999 just as it was when it was introduced for the Flip3, but beyond that, the picture is uncertain. Inflation has ramped up significantly over the past several months and while Samsung isn't aching for more storage disks on the supply side, it might decide to crack open higher prices with the larger storager tiers anyways. We're not certain that the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip4 will remain at $1,050.

On the other hand, cloud storage isn't getting cheaper — at least from the places where it matters — and the convenience of having all your files accessible from any device may be overrated in any case. Maybe the extra $100 or $200 might be worth it for the local cache.

We're set to find out with the next Unpacked event, coming likely in early August.