Samsung has been upgrading its phones to Android 12 in record time this year. So far, the S21 series has gotten a stable One UI 4 update, while all of the other supported flagships have been participating in the beta program. In keeping with the schedule Samsung published last week, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is now receiving its stable update.

One UI 4 packs a lot of improvements over the previous version, such as Material You dynamic theming that extracts a color palette from your wallpaper and uses it to theme the phone's entire interface. In addition to the new colors, many Samsung apps have been redesigned, and ads have (finally) been removed system-wide. Subtler changes include new animations throughout the whole OS that are more in line with what you'll find on a Pixel, as well as enhanced security and privacy options. Overall, One UI 4 is an excellent update that will make your phone better — check out our full review for more info.

According to SamMobile, Z Flip3 users in Serbia received the update today with the F711BXXU2BUKM build number and December 2021 security patch included. While it's only available in one country right now, it shouldn't be long before it expands to the rest of the world, as well as other models.

