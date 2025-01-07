The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has been available for several years but always at a flagship price point, costing over $1,000. 2024 saw several lower-cost alternatives released onto the market, with companies like Motorola offering a midrange version of its Razr. Rumors suggest Samsung will follow in 2025 with the Galaxy Z Flip FE, a less-expensive foldable with the compact form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It'll be interesting to see what design choices Samsung makes to bring the Flip series to midrange phones. We've heard several interesting rumors. Here's everything we know and expect from a potential Galaxy Z Flip FE in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Design and specs

We haven't heard many leaks hinting at the design of the Galaxy Z Flip FE, but we have seen rumors surrounding the display. We expect the Galaxy Z Flip FE to use the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which features a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 1080p panel that refreshes at 120Hz. This is a high-quality display. Midrange users will appreciate its vibrant colors and deep contrast. If Samsung uses the same display as the Flip 6, it suggests the company's strategy for the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Even though we haven't seen any revealing rumors, it would make sense for Samsung to follow Motorola's strategy of bringing a midrange foldable to the market. The Moto Razr (2024) repackages many design elements from the Razr+ (2023). It features a larger external display than its predecessor and a similar internal panel to the more expensive Razr from last year.

Samsung would be wise to fit the Galaxy Z Flip FE with the same 3.4-inch cover display as the Flip 6. It would be a mistake to adopt a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially if the company plans to compete with Motorola in the midrange foldable space.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, a departure from the expected. The Galaxy S24 series featured the Exynos 2400 overseas, but US and South Korean users got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung brought Exynos stateside with the Galaxy S24 FE in 2024, even though its predecessor used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so the company might do something similar with the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

With an Exynos 2500 expected to power the overseas Galaxy S25, it appears Samsung is doing its best to rehabilitate Exynos chipsets. The Galaxy S24 FE performs well, so seeing how an Exynos-powered Flip FE holds up in testing will be interesting.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Software

It would be shocking if the Galaxy Z Flip FE didn't ship with One UI 7 running Android 15. If Samsung's marketing surrounding the Galaxy S24 FE is any indication, we can expect a healthy dose of Galaxy AI on the Flip FE. One UI 7 represents the most significant visual departure for Samsung's software in years, with changes to notifications, quick settings, and animations. The Now Bar will inform you about upcoming events and frequent tasks. It will also suggest music and playlists based on user data. Galaxy AI writing assist tools are better integrated into the user experience, with faster and more accurate translation and transcription services.

Samsung's updates and software reliability have been excellent over the last few years, and we expect that to continue with One UI 7 on the Galaxy Z Flip FE. The Galaxy S24 FE has seven generations of software support, which Samsung will most likely extend to the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Cameras

Not much is known about the Galaxy Z Flip FE's cameras. If Samsung uses the same camera system as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, users can expect a 50MP main sensor with a 12MP ultrawide lens. It does the job, but users have often had complaints about the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series not being adequate for premium flagship devices. However, the anticipated lower price point of the Galaxy Z Flip FE will put the cameras in a more favorable light, and the photos were never bad from the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung's camera software has improved over the last two years. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't suffer from the shutter lag of previous generations, so we'd be disappointed if slowdowns returned for the Z Flip FE. Galaxy AI has also helped the company's computational photography, and One UI 7 includes even more enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Price and release

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to be released in summer 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. If history is any guide, Samsung will release all three devices in July. Even though the Galaxy S24 FE is released later than its more expensive siblings, Samsung is reportedly opting for one release date for its foldable this year. The company plans to ship fewer foldables in 2025, so one release date makes sense.

We don't have any firm pricing leaks, but $700 seems ideal if Samsung wants to compete with the Moto Razr. Samsung could justify a slightly higher price point if the Galaxy Z Flip FE has more RAM or powerful performance than the Razr, but the price point will be key if it wants more people to adopt folding phones.

Would you buy a less expensive Galaxy Z Flip FE?

It'll be interesting to see if a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE boosts Samsung's folding phone sales. With so many competitors in the space, Samsung will have to release a strong alternative to gain traction. The company's designs haven't been the most exciting recently, but it has released fantastic hardware with reliable software, so Samsung will have a solid base from which to start. There is space in the marketplace for a well-built, reliable flip phone at a midrange price point. Let's hope the Galaxy Z Flip FE delivers.