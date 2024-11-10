Key Takeaways Rumors suggest Samsung may release affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE with Exynos 2400 chip next year.

Samsung may equip next year's flagship foldables with Exynos 2500 chip, breaking from tradition.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch next summer to compete in the more budget-friendly foldable market.

Samsung has long marketed its foldables as high-end products with a premium price tag. However, rumors suggest that the company may soon introduce a budget-friendly option, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, that could debut sometime next year. Now, a new leak hints at the chipset we might see powering this more affordable flip-style foldable device.

According to a post on X by leaker Jukanlosreve — the same source who recently revealed details about the Galaxy S25 Slim — the Galaxy Z Flip FE might use the same chipset as Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S24. However, it's not the processor most would expect, as the leaker reports that Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy Z Flip FE with the Exynos 2400 chipset.

The Galaxy S24 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in regions like the US and Canada, while most other regions, including much of Europe and Asia, receive Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chipset. Although there's been an ongoing debate over whether Samsung's chipset matches Qualcomm's, it's promising to see Samsung equipping its affordable foldable with a flagship-level processor.

Samsung might unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE with other foldables next year

The leaker suggests that, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE's rumored Exynos processor, Samsung is also considering using its own next-generation flagship chip, the Exynos 2500, in next year's flagship foldables — likely called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This would mark a significant shift for Samsung, as the company has traditionally relied on Qualcomm's flagship processors for its foldables across all markets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset across all markets where they're available. However, with the foldables still far off, it's early to confirm this move, especially given Samsung's current challenges with Exynos 2500 production yield.

Reports indicate Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside its flagship foldables next year, which means we might see it hit the market by summer. Samsung has been feeling increased pressure in the foldable market, with brands like Motorola and Nubia offering flip-style foldables at significantly lower prices. It now appears that that the brand is getting ready to compete in this more budget-friendly segment.