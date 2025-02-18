Summary Samsung is working on an affordable flip foldable, expected to debut sometime in 2025.

Firmware for Galaxy Flip SE was seen on Samsung's servers, hinting that the brand is indeed working on it.

Little is known about the device, but it could be powered by Samsung's Exynos processor.

It's no secret that Samsung is working on an affordable flip foldable to make its debut sometime in the near future. While the brand hasn't officially confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Flip SE, we've been hearing about the phone since the end of last year, with a good chance that it could arrive in 2025.

And while we wait, little bits of information about the phone continue to trickle out, as it appears that firmware for the phone has been seen on Samsung's servers, giving us our best confirmation yet that this phone is really coming (via SamMobile). We've been able to confirm that this firmware is present, but at this point, it looks to just be a test build.

Another foldable phone from Samsung

Close

As far as other details, the build for the software is fairly recent, with a date that's set in February 2025. Erencan Yılmaz on X also posted a screenshot, that indicates that the upcoming phone could have a model number, SM-F761B. SamMobile provides a little more information regarding the model number, sharing that the "B" at the end indicates that this version is destined for the European market.

As far as other details go, it's been pretty sparce, but the new phone could be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and use the same display found in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Perhaps most important here is going to the software and price. If Samsung can bring its impressive One UI 7 update to the Z Flip FE and price it well below its flagship foldable, then it might have a winner.

Another thing to consider is that when a new flip foldable arrives, the previous model typically gets a pretty good discount. Samsung would be competing with its older devices as well in this scenario, so things could become a little tricker if it really does decide to launch the Flip FE. Hopefully, we won't have to wait all that long to find out what's next for Samsung.

While the brand has been criticized for not being more innovative, the brand has dodged at least one bullet when it comes to foldabales, as one of the most anticpated phones of 2025 won't be making its debut this year. While OnePlus never officially announced a successor to the Open, many assumed that it would be coming due to the release of the Oppo Find N5.

But since a new OnePlus foldable won't be coming, it leaves Samsung's lane wide open with little competition in the US. Hopefully, Samsung really does deliver something worth talking about, because foldables are pretty pricey, and it appears that people aren't really all that interested.