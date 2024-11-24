Key Takeaways Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Flip FE in 2025 to compete with the affordable Motorola Razr.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature the Exynos 2400e chip, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run the in-house Exynos 2500 chip, as per a new leak.

According to previous reports, Samsung is struggling with low yields of the Exynos 2500 chip, raising questions about its feasibility.

It wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that Samsung had a head start in the foldables smartphone segment thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. However, the company now faces a number of competitors in the category, including more affordable ones. So it's no surprise that we're hearing about the company launching a cheaper flip foldable next year, primarily to compete with the Motorola Razr. A prominent source of Samsung leaks now has more info on the affordable flip foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip FE — as well as the premium Galaxy Z Flip 7.

According to @Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) will feature the Exynos 2400e chip, the same unit that powers the Galaxy S24 FE. Meanwhile, the leaker claims that the more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run the in-house Exynos 2500 chip.

There's not a lot of information on the Exynos 2500, although Samsung did confirm its existence during an earnings call recently, while early reports have talked about Samsung’s eagerness to improve the chip's low yields. Jukanlosreve says that leaks suggesting the Z Flip 7 will use the Exynos 2400 chip are not accurate.

Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos?

Given that the Galaxy S24 FE already uses the Exynos 2400e chip, it's not unreasonable to expect Samsung to go with the same SoC for its first-ever budget flip foldable next year. It's worth mentioning that the same source previously claimed the Galaxy Z Flip FE will run the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in global markets.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it's too early to conclusively say which direction Samsung will take, though we will hopefully have some clarity on the company's plans during the Galaxy S25 launch in a couple of months. There's been some talk of Samsung using the Exynos 2500 chip in at least one Galaxy S25 variant early next year. However, a recent revelation by another prominent source claimed that Samsung will go with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across all variants of the Galaxy S25, including in global markets.

