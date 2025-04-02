Summary Samsung is expected to introduce the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, along with Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, during its July Unpacked event.

According to a new leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to feature the Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB RAM and have a camera setup similar to Z Flip 5.

The leak specifically applies to the international version of the device, meaning the US model could have different specifications.

Samsung dominates the foldable smartphone market and has two separate lines of folding devices—the Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Fold. While the tech giant has been producing foldables for a few years now, they've always been available at flagship prices. For instance, the Z Flip 6 started at $1,100 for the 256GB model, while the Z Fold 6 launched at $1,900. For comparison, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25, which launched this January, starts at $799. Ultimately, this means you could snag a brand-new Galaxy S25 and still have a few hundred dollars left over before reaching the starting price of either of Samsung's 2024 foldables.

Other companies have already stepped in to fill this gap, like Motorola with its mid-range Razr. Samsung is finally expected to follow suit this July during its Unpacked event, launching its first budget-friendly foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, alongside the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and even a trifold smartphone.

Following a leak a couple of days ago revealing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE renders, a new leak from Galaxy Club has now surfaced, revealing the specs for the international version of the device.

The leak specifically states that these specs apply to the international version of the device, meaning the US model's specs could vary.

Think of it as the S24 FE and Z Flip 5's baby

The new leak confirms reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, specifically the Exynos 2400E variant. This is the same chipset found in the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE. Unlike the Z Flip 6, which shipped with 12GB of RAM like most high-end Android phones today, the budget-friendly foldable is expected to come with 8GB of RAM.

While the leak doesn’t mention anything about battery capacity, storage options, color variants, or pricing, it does shed some light on the Z Flip 7 FE’s camera setup. The new foldable will allegedly feature a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

Source: SammyGuru

Camera quality has always been one of the major downsides of foldables, and Samsung attempted to address this with the Z Flip 6 by upgrading to a 50MP primary camera. However, it seems the company is taking a step back with its budget-friendly offering, equipping it with the same camera setup as the 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Related Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Flex Window for the win A slightly larger cover screen makes all the difference in the world

While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its Fan Edition model will differ significantly, with the former being faster and featuring premium hardware like a better camera, a refreshed design, and a larger battery, the Z Flip 7 FE is shaping up to be a solid option. If you've been eyeing the S24 FE but have always wanted a foldable, now might be the time to start saving for the Z Flip 7 FE.