Summary Samsung is rumored to launch a more affordable Z Flip 7 FE alongside flagship models at the July Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's design is similar to Z Flip 6, but lacks the full cover screen around the camera module.

Z Flip 7 FE may feature a smaller 3.4-inch cover display, dual-camera setup, and Exynos 2400e chipset for an affordable price.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 series just launched a few months ago, but attention is now shifting toward the foldables the brand is expected to unveil later this year. Alongside the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is also rumored to introduce a trifold smartphone and a more affordable Z Flip FE at this year's July Unpacked event.

A new leak has now revealed how Samsung's budget-friendly foldable might look, and there's one major design difference from the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The leak, courtesy of reliable tipster OnLeaks (via SammyGuru), shows renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. At first glance, it doesn't look all that different from the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. It retains a similar design with a folder-style cover screen and no display wrapping around the camera module. However, that's the biggest design difference here.

The flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to adopt a larger cover screen that wraps around the camera module — similar to what Motorola has done with its Razr devices over the past two years. However, that upgraded cover screen will apparently remain exclusive to the flagship model. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will stick with the older-style external display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will skip the full cover screen design