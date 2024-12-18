Summary Samsung could use its own Exynos chips for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could utilize the Exynos 2500, with the Z Flip FE using the Exynos 2400e.

Samsung is aiming to improve the stability and yields of its Exynos chips in order to not rely on Qualcomm's processors.

As we close out the year, we're starting to hear and see more and more leaks about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series devices. While this may seem a little early, it's actually just in time since the brand made the change to launch its Galaxy S products at the top of each year.

However, what does come as a bit of a surprise is the news that we've been seeing about Samsung's next generation foldable phones. And while these aren't set to debut until sometime in the second half of 2025, we're now starting to get some solid details like how the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by Samsung's own silicon.

Samsung's making new moves in 2025

This detail has appeared more than once over the past couple of months, coming from different sources. And while it's not unusual for Samsung to use its own hardware in its products, moving to Exynos for one of its flagship products is something that just wasn't really expected, considering how well Qualcomm's chips have performed in past releases.

With that said, it appears that Samsung will indeed make use of a new Exynos processor in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 if reports are to be believed. The news comes from The Elec on YouTube by way of Jukanlosreve on X. The primary source on this one is in Korean with translations being handled by Jukanlosreve. So there could always be something lost in the translation process, which is something to be aware of.

But as stated before, this bit of information isn't entirely new, so a new source chiming in on this could further solidify that the brand is indeed moving to its own chips for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. We previously reported that Samsung also intends to release a more affordable foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which will also utilize an Exynos processor.

Despite both foldables relying on Exynos, they will both be powered by different SoCs, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 making use of an Exynos 2500, while the Z Flip FE will Exynos 2400e. Jukanlosreve also provides reasoning behind the move, sharing that there's now better stability when it comes to the production of modern Exynos chips and that Samsung is trying to break out its own chips in favor of Qualcomm's own processors.

The big question that remains is whether these chips will be able to provide a good experience. While they will no doubt be able to power Samsung's foldables, there will be comparisons made against Qualcomm's SoCs. We've seen this before in the past when Samsung tried to rely on its own silicon, which quickly prompted it to shift back to using Qualcomm's hardware. Maybe this time, things will be different.