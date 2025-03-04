Summary Samsung's flagship phones have excellent battery life, but foldable phones struggle due to their small batteries.

Samsung will reportedly boost bump the Galaxy Z Flip 7's battery to 4,300 mAh for better longevity.

Coupled with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the flip foldable should last much longer than the Flip 6.

Samsung's flagship phones, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, deliver excellent battery life, easily lasting over a day of heavy use. The same is not true for its foldable phones, though, which struggle to last a full workday under heavy load — mainly due to their relatively tiny batteries. Last year, Samsung increased the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s battery from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAh for better longevity. Given the modest yearly changes that Samsung phones typically pack, the company will surprisingly give another battery boost to its flip foldable this year.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will supposedly pack a 4,300 mAh cell, which should further improve its runtime. The phone will apparently house two cells, one with a rated capacity of 2,985 mAh and another with a capacity of 1,189 mAh. Combined, that comes to 4,174 mAh, which Samsung will mostly advertise as a typical capacity of 4,000 mAh.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6's combined cell capacity comes to 3887 mAh, which is marketed as 4,000 mAh.

Unlike Chinese Android device makers like Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, Samsung has yet to adopt denser silicon-carbide batteries in its phones. So, the company has likely made more internal room inside its upcoming flip foldable to fit in a bigger battery.

While a 4,300 mAh cell would be a notable upgrade, it would still be smaller than the 4,780 mAh battery inside the Xiaomi Mix Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 unlikely to pack other big upgrades