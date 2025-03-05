Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to have a major redesign with a bigger cover screen and improved battery life.

It's expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

Priced at $1,100, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 should be a much more complete package.

If you were looking to get a new Samsung phone but were disappointed at how small of an upgrade the S25 Ultra was, we have good news for you: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might bring the biggest generational redesign we’ve seen from the Korean smartphone maker in years.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be unveiled in a few months, likely in July or August. The company’s first trifold phone might also make an appearance but details on it are scarce for now. But we’ve just learned more about the smaller flip-style foldable that has got us excited, as it is expected to follow Motorola’s edge-to-edge cover display implementation.

Just what the Z Flip 7 needed

Leakster OnLeaks partnered with Android Headlines to share photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. While the overall design language stays the same, the images show a much bigger cover screen that goes to the edges of the pane and surrounds the rear cameras entirely — instead of leaving a notch. This approach also means that the outer cover screen will be a tad bigger at around 4-inches, instead of its predecessor’s 3.6-inches.

The nerfed cover screen experience has been a major weakness of Samsung’s smaller foldable phones, as they are far limited in terms of usability when compared to something like the Motorola Razr+. Along with a bigger outer screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also supposed to come with a larger 4,300 mAh battery. Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it should offer great battery life.

It would be nice to see Samsung opt for the 7-core variant of the chip as it is meant for foldables and compact phones. By trading excess performance for some efficiency, Samsung could address the Z Flip 7’s battery life concerns.

At a price of $1,100, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP + 12MP camera setup, and seven years of software support. These are similar to 2024’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s specifications, so we hope that the other rumored upgrades pan out to be true.