Just shy of five years into the foldable revolution, it's clear that two camps have evolved. While plenty of power users found their dream devices in the OnePlus Open or Google Pixel Fold, others want to minimize their smartphones, not maximize them. That's where clamshells come in. Throughout 2023, we watched as phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ brought full app experiences to outer displays while housing large folding panels within. We expect things to get even more impressive in 2024.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set for an official unveiling sometime next year. We won't need to wait that long to start hearing rumors about what the company's next flippable foldable will be. Whether you're ready to plunge into a new form factor or looking forward to upgrading from an older model, here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design and specs

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5 wasn't a total reinvention for the series, Samsung made its biggest change to the lineup thanks to its expansive front display. The cover screen, dubbed Flex Window, features over a dozen smartwatch-esque widgets, along with the ability to run your essential apps through Good Lock. These tools allow you to keep the device closed for most tasks, eliminating one of our biggest complaints about this form factor for good.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's unclear whether Samsung plans to shake things up in the design department. Like with traditional slab phones, there's only so much you can do with clamshells. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold series, which desperately needs a design revamp in 2024, Samsung's efforts with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 feel like enough to satisfy most fans for a couple of years.

That doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. From the outside of the phone, a larger Flex Window display would do wonders. If the company can expand beyond its current borders, users will score a better app experience than we saw on the Flip 5. While the rest of the design is largely in a good spot, we'd love to see Samsung swap back to a matte finish to prevent the phone from being covered in fingerprints.

We hope Samsung will make big changes to its hinge again. Although the Z Flip 5 is the first of the company's products to fold flat, it still features a prominent crease missing on OnePlus and Motorola phones. Samsung has rested on its laurels for too long, and it's time to get back to pushing development forward.

These are all pipe dreams and pure speculation on our part. All we know about Samsung's next generation of foldables is its efforts to make the devices dustproof, finally bringing IP68 certification to flexible gadgets. It's in the works, though the company's previous remarks on dustproofing make it clear that it will be a while before this goal is pulled off.

Specs are a different beast. Not because we have insider knowledge but because Samsung is predictable when it comes to this sort of thing. Look for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a starting storage capacity of 256GB. The latter two points are a given, considering the specs on this model's predecessor, and so far, Exynos processors haven't been used in the brand's foldables. If Samsung is listening, we'd love to see a 1TB version of the Flip 6 next year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Software

Although we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to arrive sometime in late summer (the usual window for new versions of Android), this phone won't ship running Android 15. Instead, buyers will be treated to Android 14 and One UI 6, alongside a quick upgrade after Google's new OS version is ready for primetime. One UI 7 remains a mystery to us (Samsung's current skin is still rolling out to new devices), but it'll represent the first big update for the Flip 6 come late 2024.

Speaking of upgrades, expect the usual from Samsung: four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. That'll keep buyers covered through Android 18 and sometime in 2029. There's always a chance the company moves to extend its update policy to better match Google's Pixel 8 promises, but considering Samsung's reliance on Qualcomm, we won't hold our breath.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras

Neither of Samsung's foldables is known for having particularly good cameras, but that goes double for its clamshell lineup. With the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's hard to imagine how that would change. Better cameras need more space for larger sensors, and that's not available on the Z Flip series as it stands today. You'd need a full redesign or an awkward OnePlus-style camera bump to include better hardware.

That's not to say new software tricks couldn't show up with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. One of the best things about this phone is the device's flexibility when it comes to shooting from odd angles. It's the big focus in most of the company's ads. Whether Samsung can add to its arsenal of software tricks in 2024 remains to be seen. Considering the focus on AI tricks with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, anything is possible.

We'll keep this short and simple. Look for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to debut alongside its larger sibling sometime in late July or early August. Samsung is like clockwork when it comes to product launches, and we don't expect to see anything different come 2024. The specific date might slide back or forth in the calendar by a week or two, but this is the window for Galaxy foldables, and that isn't changing.

As for the price, we'd be surprised if Samsung trended above the $1,000 mark for this phone. Keeping a foldable in the triple-digit space is essential for growing this market segment, especially as companies like Motorola introduce rivals for as little as $500 on sale. These remain premium phones, and we wouldn't be surprised if the company moved in that direction.

Another clamshell awaits

We still have questions about what the future holds for Samsung's next clamshell device. But rest assured, with months to go before an official launch, we'll likely know what's coming before any executive takes the stage for the big Galaxy Z Flip 6 announcement. Until then, consider picking up the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's an excellent device in its own right. If you're in the market, it might be one of the best foldables you can buy.