The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a lot going for it, from its stylish, flip phone design and stunning AMOLED displays to its formidable processing power under the hood with Galaxy AI support. It isn't quite the go-to clamshell foldable phone it once was, as competition is tough in the foldable market these days. Still, it certainly impresses, and it comes with the right protection against water and small particles so that its pricier $1,100 cost doesn't go to waste.

Like its Galaxy Z Fold 6 sibling, the Z Flip 6 pushes foldables in the right direction in terms of both dust and water resistance, which is needed for those close-call situations involving accidental spills or "my phone was in my pocket!" pushes in the pool. Can it be trusted enough to freely be used in and around water, though? Before testing out this theory yourself, we have the answer to whether or not the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is waterproof.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 waterproof?

Water protection with limits

As with many flagship Android phones of this caliber, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with one of the highest IP certifications for protection against water ingress and submersion. With an IP48 rating, it can survive a 1.5-meter depth in fresh water for 30 minutes, the standard when it comes to high-end smartphones.

If it's exposed to more than a few drops of rain, an accidental spill from a glass, or gets caught under a tap, drying it off with a soft cloth will solve any issues. Sure, you wouldn't want to take it scuba diving anytime soon, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does enough to keep it from spoiling after a splash or two.

What water-resistance really means

It's important not to take the Galaxy Z Flip 6's strong IP rating against water at face value. While it comes with an IP48 rating right out of the box, bumps, scratches, and accidental drops can reduce its level of protection — especially over time. It's more at risk of water damage unless it's kept in pristine condition.

Water-resistance doesn't cover all liquids, either. As Samsung states, the Z Flip 6 and the rest of its Galaxy lineup should not be exposed to unclean water or liquids, including salt water, soapy water, oils, or anything of the like. This also means pool water; while it may survive a drop in a pool if it's immediately taken out, it isn't certain if specific functions will work later. The company also notes that touchscreen functions may not work when used in water.

All in all, it's best to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6 out of harm's way by keeping it clear of water and all kinds of liquids as much as possible. But, if it does have to tussle with water, the good news is that it's more likely to survive the encounter.

What about dust?

Unlike other recent foldables (looking at you, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold), the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with resistance against solid objects that are 1mm in size or larger. As a phone that continuously opens and closes a display on itself, this protection is welcome, but it doesn't make it dust-resistant. Specs of dust can be far smaller, after all.

If you've nabbed yourself Samsung's foldable and want to give it more protection against the elements, these Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases will do the job.