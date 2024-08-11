  • Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in yellow against a white background.
    Most refined Z Flip yet
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

    The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most evolved version of the Flip lineup from Samsung, featuring a fun form factor. It comes with a 3.4-inch cover and a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display, both of which are colorful and bright. The Flip 6 packs the new Galaxy AI features, a dual camera setup, and a battery that can last all day, making the experience slightly better than on its predecessor.

    Pros
    • Fantastic main display
    • Excellent performance
    • Great battery life
    Cons
    • Costs $100 more
    • Slow charging
    • Limited cover display
    $1100 at Amazon
  • Mint Galaxy Z Flip 5, back and front views
    Still a great buy
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was our go-to recommendation last year for those who were thinking about switching or trying the foldable form factor in a flip style. It had two beautiful displays, a dual camera setup that captured decent images, and a battery that did well for the most part.

    Pros
    • Fun form factor
    • Great performance
    • Large cover display
    Cons
    • OK battery life and slow charging
    • The camera isn't the best
    $1000 at Amazon

Samsung has been making foldables for over five years, and it’s fair to say that the company still makes some of the best foldable smartphones. The Flip series has been the most successful flexible devices to date, bringing back the fun form factor with even more possibilities and a new way to take advantage of the large display and unique set of features.

The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 brings small, but meaningful, refinements to the series, adding a new hinge mechanism, the same compact form factor that we all know and love, and other small changes that further enhance the experience of the modern flip phone.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and costs $1,100, which is a $100 increase over the previous generation.

It's available in Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue colors at most retailers; Crafted Black, Peach, and White are exclusively available at Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available at all the usual places, including Best Buy, Amazon, and most carriers. When it was released, it retailed for $1,000, but it can now often be found for less than $600.

The base model comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it’s available in several different colors, including Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.


  		• Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
    SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Display typeAMOLED (internal and external)AMOLED (internal and external)
    Display dimensions6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover)6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover)
    Display resolution2640 x 1080 (main), 720 x 748 (cover)2640 x 1080 (main), 720 x 748 (cover)
    RAM12GB8GB
    Storage256GB or 512GB256GB or 512GB
    Battery4,000mAh3,700mAh
    Charge speed25W wired, 15W wireless25W wired, 15W wireless
    Charge optionsWired or wirelessWired or wireless
    Operating SystemAndroid 14 with One UI 6.1.1Android 14 with OneUI 6
    Front camera10MP, f/2.210MP, f/2.2
    Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide12MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide
    Dimensions85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded)85.1x 71.9 x 15.1mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded)
    Weight187g187g
    IP RatingIP48IPX8
    ColorsSilver Shadow, Blue, Mint, YellowGraphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint
    StylusNoNo
    Price$1,100$1,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review photos 21-1
Read our review
Review: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is great but it's no longer the slam dunk foldable choice

The best one yet, but is that good enough?

3
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 laying closed on tree trunk wood with the weather widget showing.
Read our review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Flex Window for the win

A slightly larger cover screen makes all the difference in the world

Design

Same old, but slightly refined

Both the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 look almost identical on the outside, as very little has changed between the two generations. Both feature a plastic front with a Gorilla Glass panel, and an aluminum frame. The easiest way to tell the two apart is by looking at their color options, and the colored rings around the camera setup on the Z Flip 6. Other than that, the two devices are practically identical, having the same folded and unfolded dimensions.

The only difference, in terms of numbers, is when it comes to thickness. Both devices measure 6.9mm when unfolded, but the Z Flip 6 is 14.9mm when folded, compared to the Z Flip 5’s 15.1mm. The difference is negligible, but it’s still great to see a small change.

The two flip phones also weigh the same at 187 grams, and have the same overall form factor. The hinge, on the other hand, is different on the new Z Flip 6, but it retains all the same features and overall functionality from the Z Flip 5. The other main differentiator is ingress protection.

Foldables have never been as rugged as standard non-foldable smartphones, but the Z Flip 6 now features an IP48 certificate. In contrast, the Z Flip 5 only has IPX8, which signifies it’s not rated against small particles like dust. In the case of the Z Flip 6, the device can't handle very small and fine dust, but larger particles shouldn't enter the device, protecting the internals from damage.