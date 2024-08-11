Most refined Z Flip yet Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most evolved version of the Flip lineup from Samsung, featuring a fun form factor. It comes with a 3.4-inch cover and a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display, both of which are colorful and bright. The Flip 6 packs the new Galaxy AI features, a dual camera setup, and a battery that can last all day, making the experience slightly better than on its predecessor. Pros Fantastic main display Excellent performance Great battery life Cons Costs $100 more Slow charging Limited cover display $1100 at Amazon

Still a great buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was our go-to recommendation last year for those who were thinking about switching or trying the foldable form factor in a flip style. It had two beautiful displays, a dual camera setup that captured decent images, and a battery that did well for the most part. Pros Fun form factor Great performance Large cover display Cons OK battery life and slow charging The camera isn't the best $1000 at Amazon



Samsung has been making foldables for over five years, and it’s fair to say that the company still makes some of the best foldable smartphones. The Flip series has been the most successful flexible devices to date, bringing back the fun form factor with even more possibilities and a new way to take advantage of the large display and unique set of features.

The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 brings small, but meaningful, refinements to the series, adding a new hinge mechanism, the same compact form factor that we all know and love, and other small changes that further enhance the experience of the modern flip phone.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and costs $1,100, which is a $100 increase over the previous generation.

It's available in Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue colors at most retailers; Crafted Black, Peach, and White are exclusively available at Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available at all the usual places, including Best Buy, Amazon, and most carriers. When it was released, it retailed for $1,000, but it can now often be found for less than $600.

The base model comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it’s available in several different colors, including Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type AMOLED (internal and external) AMOLED (internal and external) Display dimensions 6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover) 6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover) Display resolution 2640 x 1080 (main), 720 x 748 (cover) 2640 x 1080 (main), 720 x 748 (cover) RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired or wireless Wired or wireless Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Android 14 with OneUI 6 Front camera 10MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide 12MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Dimensions 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) 85.1x 71.9 x 15.1mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) Weight 187g 187g IP Rating IP48 IPX8 Colors Silver Shadow, Blue, Mint, Yellow Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint Stylus No No Price $1,100 $1,000

Design

Same old, but slightly refined

Close

Both the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 look almost identical on the outside, as very little has changed between the two generations. Both feature a plastic front with a Gorilla Glass panel, and an aluminum frame. The easiest way to tell the two apart is by looking at their color options, and the colored rings around the camera setup on the Z Flip 6. Other than that, the two devices are practically identical, having the same folded and unfolded dimensions.

The only difference, in terms of numbers, is when it comes to thickness. Both devices measure 6.9mm when unfolded, but the Z Flip 6 is 14.9mm when folded, compared to the Z Flip 5’s 15.1mm. The difference is negligible, but it’s still great to see a small change.

Close

The two flip phones also weigh the same at 187 grams, and have the same overall form factor. The hinge, on the other hand, is different on the new Z Flip 6, but it retains all the same features and overall functionality from the Z Flip 5. The other main differentiator is ingress protection.

Foldables have never been as rugged as standard non-foldable smartphones, but the Z Flip 6 now features an IP48 certificate. In contrast, the Z Flip 5 only has IPX8, which signifies it’s not rated against small particles like dust. In the case of the Z Flip 6, the device can't handle very small and fine dust, but larger particles shouldn't enter the device, protecting the internals from damage.