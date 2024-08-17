Best overall Motorola Razr+ (2024) Motorola made some solid improvements to one of our favorite flip foldables from last year. The Razr+ for 2024 features an upgraded Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and an improved camera system. It also includes a new 4-inch outer display, making the external experience much more enjoyable. The company also gave the Razr+ a bigger battery for 2024. Pros Large 4-inch external display Great design Improved hinge Cons Cameras still aren't the best Questionable software support $1000 at Amazon

Reliable alternative Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the company's best flip yet, with an improved hinge and great software support. Galaxy AI provides extra functionality in the UI. The Flip 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, giving it plenty of raw power and decent battery life, with a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Pros Sturdy and improved hinge Great software support Solid battery life Cons Slow charging Not the best cameras $1100 at Amazon



If you’re in the market for a new flip phone, chances are you’re deciding between the Motorola Razr+ and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 — and for good reason. Motorola and Samsung’s compact foldables were among last year’s best devices, and with improvements to both for 2024, it’s another tight competition.

The Razr+ is the stylish option, with clean lines and a larger outer display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is ol’ reliable, with a sturdy hinge and amazing software support that will last for years. Both are excellent smartphones, worthy of your hard-earned cash, but which is right for you comes down to the features you value most. So, let’s look at what the Motorola Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 6 do well to find the best fit for your pocket.

Price and availability

The Motorola Razr+ is available through Motorola and Amazon for $1,000, even though, in typical Moto fashion, the company has been selling it for $900 since launch. We mention devices in the context of MSRP because you can never rely on sales forever, but if the past is prologue, expect the Razr+ to stay at $900 for a while.

It’s offered in one configuration: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Motorola Razr+ has a few color options: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink, the 20th anniversary Paris Hilton homage.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is sold through Samsung starting at $1,100 — a $100 increase over last year. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while an extra $120 gets you 512GB. Samsung has quite an array of color options, such as Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue, with website-exclusive offerings like Crafted Black, Peach, and White.



Motorola Razr+ (2024) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type pOLED, 165Hz (internal); OLED, 165Hz (external) AMOLED (internal and external) Display dimensions 6.9" (internal); 4" (external) 6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover) Display resolution 1080 x 2640 (internal); 1272 x 1080 (external) 2640 x 1080 (main), 720 x 748 (cover) RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB or 512GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired or wireless Wired or wireless Operating System Android 14 Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 10MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 50MP, f/2.0 2x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Dimensions 88.1 x 74 x 15.3mm (folded), 171.4 x 74 x 7.1mm (unfolded) 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) Weight 189g 187g IP Rating IPX8 IP48 Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz Silver Shadow, Blue, Mint, Yellow Price $1,000 $1,100

Design

Stylish vs. sturdy

If you’re familiar with last year’s Razr+, the 2024 version initially seems similar, with curved lines front and back tapering to its color-matched aluminum frame. However, there are subtle improvements, like the stainless steel hinge starts slightly higher to accommodate the larger outer display. In addition, this year’s model features an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Razr+ isn’t made for swimming, and there's no dust resistance, but it’s better than nothing.

The hinge is also improved with a more rigid feel, losing the wobble of last year’s model. It’s still not on the level of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it doesn’t feel like it’s going to fall apart at any moment, either. If you have reservations about the Moto Razr+’s durability, we think this year’s hinge will calm your nerves. Overall, it’s a sleek design that feels amazing in the hand. If you’re buying a phone based on looks, the Razr+ is a clear winner.

By comparison, not much has changed externally on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 from last year’s phone. Samsung opted for a flat brushed aluminum finish along the frame, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It feels great to hold and is the company’s best Flip design yet. It’s also Samsung’s best hinge design, with a solid, consistent feel and a satisfying click on closure. The Flip 6 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, providing added protection.

It’s not what you’d find on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the Flip 6 does feature an IP48 rating. We still wouldn’t recommend taking it to the beach, but we’re glad Samsung included some dust resistance. The Flip 6’s design might not be the most exciting, but it’s reliable with a solid hinge, which is especially important for people who keep their devices longer than two or three years.

Display

Different outer display experiences

Motorola took a big swing with the Razr+'s external display, giving the device a 4-inch outer panel. It’s a fantastic high-resolution experience, ideal for social media scrolling and even light gaming. Typing is a breeze, too, and you’re less likely to need the internal display for quick responses to emails and texts.

If you do need the internal display, rest assured it’s gorgeous. Motorola fitted the Razr+ with a 6.9-inch P-OLED panel refreshing at 165Hz. Like last year, it’s 1080p, but it’s a bright, saturated display. It’s similar to what we used to get on Samsung displays, so if you’re a fan of vibrant hues, the Razr+ will feel like home. Games pop off the glass, and with 3,000 nits peak brightness, we never had any issues viewing the Razr+ outdoors.

The Flip 6’s panels are far from disappointing, too. Samsung stuck with the 3.4-inch external display of last year’s Flip, which doesn’t offer as much room for typing and scrolling as the Razr+, but it’s still a decent experience. It’s a lower-resolution outer display than the Razr+, but it’s less noticeable at such a small size.

When you flip open the Galaxy device, you’re greeted with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz. It’s not Samsung’s most saturated display ever, but the company did include the vividness slider first introduced on the S24 Ultra, allowing users to add saturation. It’s a crisp, high-quality display that's perfect for movies and gaming.

Sure, it’s not as bright as the Razr+ at 2,600 nits, but it’s still plenty vibrant to see outdoors without issue. A smaller screen means a smaller footprint, too, so if you enjoy a more compact foldable, the Flip 6 is the better option.

Software

Like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung promises seven years of software support for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This is an impressive length of time, ensuring you’ll receive One UI updates until 2031. It’s not only the amount of time, but also the quality of the updates that matter. One UI has been one of the most reliable Android skins, with Samsung providing timely monthly updates and patches.

Galaxy AI appears on the Flip 6, enhancing several features throughout the UI. FlexCam allows you to rest your Flip 6 on a surface and get in front of the camera, with AI handling tracking and zoom to get the best shot. Flex Window allows both parties to see live translations on your partially unfolded device, allowing conversations across languages with ease.

In addition, Photo Assist helps improve your point-and-shoot photography, providing more complicated editing tools for enhancing photos after the fact. Along with items like Circle to Search, Galaxy AI is quickly proving to be a formidable tool, and it’s quite useful on the Flip 6.

Motorola also improved its software for 2024, ditching MyUX for Android 14 in favor of the company’s new Hello UI skin. It’s a more heavily modified version of Android than we’re used to seeing from Motorola, but it does include a feature fans have been calling for — Android 14 on the Razr+ has a true always-on display. In addition, Moto gestures are alive and well with a chop of your wrist turning on the flashlight and a circular twist bringing up the camera.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. Even though four years of software support doesn’t sound horrible, Motorola is notorious for slow updates. We’re fairly certain an Android 15 update will be released for the Razr+, but it might not be available this calendar year. It’s also not uncommon for bi-monthly updates to become tri-monthly updates or longer. If timely updates or new Android features are essential to you, the Razr+ is not your phone.

Performance and battery life

Fast vs. faster

We’ll be the first to admit that while the Razr+ doesn’t benchmark as well as the Flip 6, you’ll be hard-pressed to notice any appreciable real-world differences. Gaming, daily tasks, and photo editing are easily handled on both devices.

The Razr+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. It’s not exactly the latest and greatest flagship chipset, but it’s good enough, especially for a flippable. And when you factor in the price difference with the Flip 6, it’s forgivable that Motorola didn’t include a full SD8G3.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs the most powerful punch, so if you rely on benchmarks to aid buying decisions, the Flip 6 is your winner. It smashes through more intensive gaming and apps, and unlike previous generations, the SD8G3 handles heat well — an important highlight in such a compact phone. The bottom line is both phones will get you where you want to go, but the Flip 6 does have more raw horsepower at the end of the day.

Thankfully, both chipsets are power efficient, giving the Flip 6 and Razr+ roughly 6-7 hours of screen on time with a single charge. However, the devices couldn’t be more different when it comes time to top off.

For some reason, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 only features a 25W wired charging speed. It’s inexcusable in 2024 and looks ridiculous next to Motorola’s 45W wired charging on the Razr+. We hope Samsung increases its speed for future generations, but we aren’t holding our breath, as Samsung has held steady for years. Both feature 15W wireless charging and roughly 5W reverse wireless charging for those enjoying a cordless lifestyle.

Cameras

To ultrawide or not to ultrawide

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has two "rear" cameras, a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide, although the hinge also allows those to be used as selfie cameras. Samsung opted to keep the ultrawide, which gives you a wider field of view for landscape shots or photos with friends.

There’s always a lot of talk surrounding cameras on foldables, with enthusiasts complaining the sensors aren’t good enough for the money they pay. And while we understand the argument, it’s not entirely fair, as the Flip 6 is capable of producing some impressive shots. The Flip 6 is never going to have the same versatility as your S24 Ultra, but it’s not precisely a Nokia feature phone either.

Motorola Razr+ camera samples

Close

Images from the Flip 6 are rich and saturated, with a warmer tone that we’re used to seeing from Samsung’s computational photography over the last few years. If you like a bit more mood in your photos, the Flip 6 will do the job, but don’t expect the stark, natural colors you’d typically see from a Google Pixel device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera samples