Quick answer: No, unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not support UWB. It is supported on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, however.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has seen several improvements; it has brushed aluminum edges and an improved hinge. The phone feels great in hand, and with new colors, it’s the best-looking Flip yet.

More importantly, Samsung upgraded the Flip 6 under the hood with a powerful new chipset and more RAM. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB of RAM provides flagship power, allowing you to play all your favorite games with impressive frames. Daily tasks are a breeze, and we love the functionality of the outer display. However, despite many flagship features, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 falls short in one category: UWB.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 support UWB?

Unfortunate, but it's missing

Close

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not support UWB. Like the DeX feature, Samsung offers UWB on the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6. Users who require UWB might have to spend more or opt for a non-foldable device like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

What is ultra-wideband or UWB?

Versatile short-range tech

Ultra-wideband is a short-range wireless technology with better scaling ability and accuracy than similar wireless standards like Bluetooth. With its 1,000 times per second refresh rate, UWB allows tracking down to 1cm, and its short signal bursts make it resistant to interference but also power efficient.

Low power consumption is ideal for smaller consumer tech, like smartphones. If you’ve recently purchased a car, you may notice your phone can act as a key, with lots of functionality, thanks to the direct connection UWB enables. It’s an impressive standard, and we’ll see more creative uses, like Apple’s AirTags, in the coming years.

Should you pick up another Samsung Galaxy device?

Other phones have it

If you need UWB, Samsung features it on other devices in its lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a solid choice, with great power, fantastic battery life, and a premium design. In addition to wireless DeX, you’ll also get seven years of software support and S-pen functionality. If you can find a great deal, you could spend slightly less than you would for a Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If your heart is set on a foldable and you don’t mind shelling out more cash, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also got several refinements this year. In addition to a more streamlined design, the Fold 6 sports the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, meaning you’ll get flagship performance on its large 7.6-inch internal display. With either, you can enjoy UWB functionality with the Samsung software you know and love.