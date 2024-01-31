Summary Samsung could be working on a larger battery pack for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to a new rumor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 3700mAh battery underneath, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will reportedly bump up the capacity to 4000mAh.

An older rumor has suggested that Samsung could offer a 50MP primary rear camera with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, replacing the underwhelming 12MP unit from the Z Flip 5.

Samsung leads the pack among clamshell foldables in the US with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Despite its stellar performance and larger cover screen, the battery performance isn't quite up there with slab phones like the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra. But according to a new rumor, Samsung is working on a larger battery pack for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which could be revealed by July this year.

The folks at GalaxyClub report that Samsung is testing larger batteries for the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip model. For context, the Z Flip series leverages two separate battery packs due to size limitations. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 features 971mAh and 2620mAh batteries, which translates to 3591mAh, although the advertised capacity is 3700mAh. But with the successor, Samsung will supposedly bundle 1097mAh and 2790mAh batteries, making up for 3887mAh, which will be marketed as a 4000mAh unit, per the Dutch publication.

A jump from 3700mAh to 4000mAh would be pretty significant in terms of battery performance. This, in combination with what Samsung has in store with subsequent versions of the One UI software, could ensure the Galaxy Z Flip 6 lasts much longer than its predecessor. Hopefully, this would also lead Samsung to offer faster charging speeds with the new Galaxy Z Flip 6, as the currently available 25W charging pales compared to the competition.

There aren't any additional details available on this potential battery upgrade. However, since Samsung is merely testing these higher-capacity battery packs, it's far from being confirmed for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50MP primary rear camera

While not much is known about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at this point, an August 2023 report by GalaxyClub speculated that Samsung's 2024 clamshell foldable would feature a 50MP primary camera on the back. This would be a massive upgrade, if true, given that the Z Flip 5 comes with a couple of 12MP shooters that, for the most part, are relatively identical to the rear cameras of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

What we're more excited about is Samsung's rumored entry-level book-type foldable, said to be launching alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. This plan is reportedly geared towards improving Samsung's foldable market share in China. It's worth noting, however, that Samsung has previously brushed aside reports of a midrange Z Fold model being in the works.

With still just around six months to go for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's release, we're expecting to encounter at least a few surprises. The Galaxy AI features that debuted on the Galaxy S24 series will also make it to the foldable duo later this year. It will be interesting to see if the company will have any newer AI tricks to show off alongside the foldables.