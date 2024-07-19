Despite stiff competition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip lineup rules in the foldable phones segment. The latest addition to the series is the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with hardware and software improvements. When setting up the device, you'll notice that transferring an eSIM to your new phone isn't as straightforward as installing a physical SIM card. This guide shows you how to transfer your eSIM to your new Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Before transferring your eSIM

You need to check if you have everything ready to transfer your eSIM. Some carriers may not allow you to transfer eSIMs, so check with your provider. For a smooth transfer, connect both phones to the internet and ensure you have a stable connection.

How to transfer your eSIM to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during setup

Follow these steps when setting up your Galaxy Z Flip 6:

Place the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and your old phone close to each other during the transfer process. Switch on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Follow the steps for setting up your phone until you reach Connect to a Mobile Network. Select Transfer SIM from another device. Tap Transfer on your old phone. Ensure that it is unlocked. You'll see a verification code on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. You'll see a QR code if your old phone is not a Samsung device. Enter the code on your old phone. Verify the phone number on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and select Transfer. Tap Confirm on your old device. Tap Done. It takes a few minutes to download the eSIM profile. You may need to ask your carrier to complete the transfer process.

How to transfer an eSIM through your carrier

If the eSIM transfer is unsuccessful during setup, ask your provider for the QR code. Remove the eSIM from your old device before you start the transfer process.

Removing an eSIM from a Samsung Galaxy phone

Open Settings. Tap Connections Select SIM manager. Choose the eSIM you want to delete. Select Remove.

Removing an eSIM from a Google Pixel phone

Open Settings. Select Network and Internet. Choose SIMs. Select the eSIM. Choose Delete SIM.

Transferring an eSIM to your Galaxy Z Flip 6

You're ready to transfer the eSIM after removing it from your old phone.

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM manager. Select Add eSIM. Select Scan QR code. Scan the QR code of your carrier. Follow the instructions from your provider. Select Bring plan from old device in the Searching for plan screen. Follow the instructions on the screen.

Refer to our guide for more details on activating an eSIM on most US carriers. Contact your provider's customer support if you have issues during the transfer.

Transferring an eSIM to your Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a breeze

The tips in this guide help you quickly transfer the eSIM from your old phone to your new Galaxy Z Flip 6. eSIMs have many benefits over physical SIM cards, including support for multiple profiles, better security, and seamless roaming.

