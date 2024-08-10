With more RAM, battery, and a change of heart with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been a worthy successor to last year's Z Flip 5. With its clamshell design and cutting-edge features, Samsung's latest foldable delivers a unique user experience that sets it apart from a crowded phone market. If you pre-ordered the Z Flip 6 or plan to get one, continue reading to uncover hidden gems that can enhance your daily use.

1 Try the Interpreter tool

The Interpreter tool is a part of the Galaxy AI package that Samsung offers with its 2024 flagship lineup. It translates conversation into your preferred language in real time. It is handy for frequent travelers who want to cross the language barrier.

As for Galaxy Z Flip 6 users, they can flip the screen, making it seamless for another person to read the text. Before you travel to another region, download relevant language packs to enable real-time translation.

Open the Interpreter tool on your phone. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and open Settings. Select Language packs for translation. Download relevant language packs from the following menu. Close

You can also activate Tap to talk so that mics don't turn on automatically. The option can be useful when you want to say something now and save the translation on the screen for later.

2 Draw over images with Sketch to Image

Sketch to Image is another AI tool built into the default Gallery app. You can draw over any image in the Gallery and generate it into an image. Let's check it in action.

Open any image in the Gallery app. Go to the editing menu and tap the AI icon in the lower-left corner. Draw anything you want to generate in the image. Tap Generate. Close Glance over the final results and tap Save copy. Close

Samsung also offers Sketch to AI in the default Notes app. You can sketch in the Notes app and use Galaxy AI to generate a colored version of your sketch in multiple styles.

3 Customize cover screen widgets

The 3.4-inch OLED cover screen is a core part of your Galaxy Z Flip 6 experience. It's important to make the most of it by placing your favorite widgets and apps on it. For instance, you can add calendar widgets to glance over your upcoming meetings, use contacts widgets to dial someone with a single tap, and more.

Open Settings on your Samsung phone. Tap Cover screen. Select Widgets. Add your preferred app widgets. Rearrange them based on size, and you are good to go. Close

4 Check the cover screen preview

This is another unique feature exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip series. While it comes with a selfie camera, you can use the primary camera and the cover screen preview for your selfies. It's one of the best uses for the cover screen. You can also use the wide-angle camera to fit more people in a shot.

Open the Camera app and tap the small square icon in the upper-right corner to activate the camera preview at the front.

5 Customize cover screen apps

You can quickly access and launch your favorite apps from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen. It's a part of Samsung Labs, and some apps may not work as expected. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Labs > Apps allowed on cover screen and select your preferred apps.

Close

By default, it doesn't support all the apps. However, you can use the MultiStar add-on in Samsung Good Lock and pin any app on the cover screen. Here's how.

Open Galaxy Store on your Z Flip 6 and install Good Lock. Launch Good Lock and select Life up from the bottom. Download Multistar. Close Open it and select I love Galaxy Foldable at the top. Select Launcher Widget. Close Tap Enable Launcher Widget. Pick apps you want to use from the cover screen. Close Close it and check your apps on the cover screen.

6 Find info about anything with Circle to Search

Circle to Search is a part of Galaxy AI where you can draw a circle on the screen and check information about anything using Google Search. Samsung teamed up with Google to integrate Google Lens functionality into the system OS. Long tap the home button or hold the touch bar at the bottom to activate the circle to search.

Close

7 Get help with Writing assist in Samsung Keyboard

The default Samsung Keyboard is now supercharged with Writing assist. It can translate messages, change the tone of your writing, and fix annoying typos in no time.

Open any app and type a message. Select the Galaxy AI icon and check its features. Let's select Writing style and glance over suggested rewrites in different tones. Close Pick the one you prefer and tap Send. Close

8 Set up facial and fingerprint recognition

Did you skip biometrics at device startup? Go to Settings and turn on facial and fingerprint protection on your Z Flip 6.

Open Settings and go to Security and Privacy > Biometrics. Tap Face recognition and register your face by following the instructions. Close Tap Fingerprints and tap Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions to add an extra layer of security. Close

9 Customize the Galaxy Z Flip 6 side key

Your Galaxy Z Flip 6 side key is customizable. You can set it to open any app, launch Bixby, and other actions.

Open Settings and scroll to Advanced features. Tap Side button. Set specific functions for Double press and press and hold. Close

10 Use the Flex mode panel

Flex mode is another handy feature exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. When you activate flex mode, the system splits your apps into two screens, with additional settings appearing on the second display. For example, when you open Camera, you can check a preview on the top screen and access the shutter button and other options on the second screen.

Apps like Gallery, Internet, Phone, YouTube, Zoom, Calculator, Clock, and Calendar support flex mode on Z Flip devices. You can activate it by going to Settings > Advanced features > Labs.

Flip like a pro

Whether you are a new Z Flip 6 owner looking to get started or a seasoned foldable user aiming to use every One UI feature, these tips should make your device more enjoyable to use. What are you waiting for? Apply them, make the necessary tweaks, and make your latest flip your own.

Like other Samsung Galaxy devices, your Z Flip 6 runs One UI 6 Android skin out of the box. Check out our separate guide to learn our favorite Samsung One UI features.