Nearly five years after Samsung’s first foldable phone hit shop shelves, the company has arguably cornered the market regarding the flexible phones you see out and about on the streets. The technology from its rivals, Motorola, Google, and Chinese manufacturers, such as Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi, has proven interesting. Still, you rarely see any normal person using one of these phones. You rarely even see one of the company’s Fold handsets in a normal person’s hands.

If I spot a foldable phone in the street, it’s almost certainly a Galaxy Z Flip model of the five the company has released so far (Samsung skipped over the Galaxy Z Flip 2 name in 2021). That’ll continue to be the case for this year, but is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 worthy of the title of the most prolific foldable phone? It’s the default option for those who want a clamshell foldable phone in 2024, but competition from rivals is hotting up, and it may be time to look elsewhere for alternatives away from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7.5 / 10 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most evolved take yet on the flip-style foldable form factor. Its 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen supports Galaxy AI features without opening the device, along with upgraded widgets and suggested replies. However, its gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED folding display will still have you flipping the phone open quite a bit. Pros Better battery life than ever

Fantastic inner screen

The best design yet Cons Limited outer screen

Still only 25W charging

Availability and network

Everywhere you get your phones, but why the extra $100?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in all the usual places, so you can buy it from Amazon, Best Buy, and most electronics retailers. You can also get it on practically all US carriers, and if you buy the unlocked version, you’ll be able to use it on an MVNO of your choice. The phone was revealed in mid-July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch 7. The Z Flip 6’s release date was July 24, but some people received the phone earlier if they preordered the handset.

The biggest change this year is that it’s $100 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. 2023’s phone had a satisfyingly round price of $1,000 for the 256GB version, but that has jumped up to $1,100 for the basic version this year. The 512GB variant of the phone is $1,219. Expect to see those prices drop slightly throughout the year. Colors available include Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Blue from most retailers, with the Online Exclusive colors consisting of White, Peach, and Crafted Black.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type AMOLED (internal and external) Display dimensions 6.7" (main), 3.4" (cover) Display resolution 2640x1080 (main), 720x748 (cover) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 25W Super Fast Charging Charge options Wired or wireless Operating System One UI 6.1.1 (Android 14) Front camera 10MP f/2.2 Rear camera 12MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 50MP f/1.8 (wide) Dimensions 85.1x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded), 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) Weight 187g IP Rating IP48 Colors Silver Shadow, Blue, Mint, Yellow Stylus No Price $1,100 Expand

Design and display

Minor changes this generation

If you’ve used a Galaxy Z Flip phone in the past, you’ll know most of the design language of Samsung’s latest clamshell. There are tweaks to make it the most easy-to-use foldable yet from the company, but there aren’t many huge design differences, especially compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Most of the changes are difficult to spot with the naked eye.

This is the best feeling and looking clamshell phone from the company so far. I’ve been using the Blue version of the handset, which feels premium while also eye-catching. I’ve had multiple compliments on the look of the phone over my testing period, but I’d argue most people wouldn’t have noticed this is the new generation phone over the last couple of years of handsets.

This is the first Flip phone to feature an IP48 rating, which means it’s more dust-resistant than previous iterations. Note that the dust resistance is still limited here, so you will want to avoid elements like sand getting to interact with the Z Flip 6. The hinge technology makes the screen more durable than ever, and JerryRigEverything’s durability test proves it’s doing well from that point of view. You'll still want to be careful, and I'd recommend getting one of the best Z Flip 6 cases to protect it from drops, but any improvements Samsung makes in this area are essential.

The brushed metal effect around the handset feels good, but it won't be to everyone's taste. One small but notable design choice is how the cameras now have an outline of the color of the rest of the phone to help them stand out.

The phone's dimensions are almost identical to those of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, at 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm, unfolded weighing 187 grams. That weight feels good in the hand without proving too heavy. The only minor difference in dimensions is that the phone is slightly thinner when folded at 14.9mm, which is likely because the screen now fits tighter together and tweaks the company has made to the hinge tech. The way the phone folds together feels tighter than previous generations, making it feel more secure.

The outer screen on the Z Flip 6 remains the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 720 x 748. It’s fine, but it's far from great. We’ve seen the new Motorola Razr+ feature, which is a better outer screen tech than Samsung's offering here. It makes you less likely to use this outer display, which is meant to be one of the big benefits of using a foldable phone. This screen remains basic compared to alternatives like Motorola, and it’s one way that Samsung feels like it’s being left behind in this race.

Inside is the 6.7-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2640. The big upgrade this year is improved brightness, which is noticeable at 2600 nits compared to the 1750 nits on the Z Flip 5. The inner display is best for most daily tasks, but it did mean I was often opening the phone for tasks I wanted to be able to do from the front display. The more you open the phone, the more battery you're using.

The company’s Adaptive screen refresh rate looked good while scrolling through apps. It smartly switched between 120hz for available services and reduced it to save battery life when it wasn’t necessary.

If you’ve never used a clamshell foldable before, just know you’ll need to use two hands with this product regularly. The long screen means you often can’t reach the top of the screen with the hand you’re holding it with. It’s just something worth noting if this is your time making the switch from Candybar to Foldy.

Other hardware and what’s in the box

Little else extra

The speakers on the Z Flip 6 are good enough for watching the odd YouTube video or listening to a podcast, but I wouldn’t recommend them to someone looking for a rich audio experience. If you’re looking for better speakers, you likely want to opt for Samsung’s bigger foldable choice.

As with most recent Samsung products, don’t expect much in the box. There’s no charger, no case, not much at all. There is a USB-C charging cable and a SIM tool, but that’s all you’ll get. It feels frustrating that Samsung doesn’t include its 25W charger by default here with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, considering what it costs, but this is the case with most major manufacturers in 2024.

Software and performance

It's all about AI

The Z Flip 6 comes with Android 14 software with the company's latest One UI 6.1.1 skin on top. One of the big highlights is that you'll get seven years of software updates from Samsung if you buy this phone, taking you through to Android 21 (or whatever Google decides to call it). That's far better software support than the four years you used to get on Samsung products, and it makes investing this amount of money in a phone a touch more palatable, knowing that you'll be able to remain using it safely until 2031 or even later.

Samsung’s software is beginning to feel purpose-built for foldable phones, and it’s one of the key highlights on the phone's main screen. The company has worked out many of the teething problems it had in its early iterations, aside from one big one.

My biggest gripe with the Z Flip 6 is its limited cover display. As a default, you’re still using widgets on this smaller screen, and Samsung is restricting it to the apps it wants you to be able to use. At launch, those are limited to Calculator, Calendar, Clock, Contacts, Gallery, Global Goals, Google, Health, Phone, Reminder, SmartThings, Spotify, Voice Recorder, and Weather. Only two of those are third-party services, and while Samsung assures us more support is incoming, it feels like this company should have had this all prepped and ready to go.

These available widgets largely work well, and the way Samsung has introduced them is strong. Most functionality is possible through the outer screen, which wasn't the case in early iterations of this phone. The main third-party option right now is Spotify, which is okay, but it only allows you to choose from eight of your most recently played artists rather than allowing you to search for what to play. You can pause and skip tracks, but you need to open up the phone to do anything more useful.

If you want to use more apps on your cover screen, you can do so through a Good Lock feature called Multistar. The app needs to be downloaded from Samsung’s service, allowing you to select the apps you want to load on your cover screen. You can then boot them up from a dedicated Multistar widget. This means the apps won’t allow for specific widgets, and the small screen isn’t always suitable for every service. Don't expect an experience optimized for an odd aspect ratio 3.6-inch screen.

It’s a workable alternative, but I don’t understand why Samsung continues to bury this important functionality within a service most people won’t know where to find. Do turn this on if you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but just know you’re likely to come across some frustrations that will likely mean you’re opening up the main display to access full functionality across your apps.

Taking Spotify as an example again, using it through Multistar offers near-perfect functionality. You can search for artists, scrub through tracks, access playlists, and do everything else you can do on the main app. I'd argue this is more helpful than the widget, and I found myself often returning to use it rather than Spotify's own purpose-built application.