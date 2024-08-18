Quick answer: No, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 lacks the magnets required for integrated Qi2 support, but it can reach the same 15W peak charging speed with supported chargers.

Wireless charging might not be an absolutely critical feature for most users, but it sure is convenient. That's especially true with devices like flip phones, which don't offer top-of-the-line battery life — although the Galaxy Z Flip 6's does improve on its predecessor's at least a little. And as helpful as typical wireless charging can be, Android users have long clamored for the same kind of dependability that Apple's MagSafe configuration provides.

The nascent Qi2 wireless charging standard delivers that reliability. It leverages integrated magnets and advanced communications protocols for precise circuit placement, fast and consistent device handshakes, wide-ranging magnetic accessory support, and even faster charging speeds down the road. Like with the S24 family, Samsung passed on Qi2 in its 2024 foldables, but you can make up much of the difference with a quality MagSafe adapter.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 6 support Qi2 wireless charging?

A selection of Peak Design Qi2 wireless chargers.

Unfortunately, the Z Flip 6 doesn't include the built-in magnets needed for Qi2 charging, although it can be charged wirelessly at up to 15W, three times the mandate of the original Qi standard. With all eyes on the announcements at July's Samsung Unpacked, news of the first Qi2-enabled Android smartphone came in under the radar, in the form of the midrange HMD Skyline.

Adding MagSafe and Qi2 charger support to the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Despite lacking the requisite magnets, the Z Flip 6 does accept up to 15W wirelessly, although you'll need a charger specifically engineered to send that much power to the Samsung foldable. Happily, that does include some of our favorite Z Flip 6 wireless chargers. You'll also find some high-end charging stands from brands like Peak Design, which manufactures MagSafe-compatible cases for the most popular phones, and universal adapters that work with many others.

Of course, Qi2 is about more than just wireless charging. The internal magnets open up interesting possibilities for quick-connect accessories, and the integrated design makes that connection more solid and easier to design peripherals around than a third-party MagSafe case or stick-on magnetic ring.

That's not to say an aftermarket MagSafe case or adapter ring won't work well with Samsung's latest clamshell. At the moment, in fact, the right adapter will afford your Z Flip 6 essentially the same charging abilities as an actual Qi2 device. And some of the best Z Flip 6 cases sport carefully placed magnetic rings that give owners access to exceptionally convenient accessories like the ESR Qi2 wireless car charger.

Someday, all these neat add-ons won't require specialized cases.

Since the second-generation standard was only confirmed as Qi's successor in April 2023, it's not entirely surprising that no Android flagships yet support it. The iPhone 15 series quickly gained support for the feature, which all but guaranteed its long-term success. And while the S24 series and Z Flip and Fold 6 do all support 15W wireless charging, none of them have magnets inside, leaving integrated Qi2 support on our shortlist of desired S25 features.