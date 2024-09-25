Looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from the outside, the only major change from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to be the color-matched camera bezels. It's an extremely minor update, especially when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's biggest competitor, the Motorola Razr+ (2024). However, the real changes come from the hardware and software, from the chipset to some enticing new features.

Spending a month with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 revealed there are plenty of great Galaxy AI features new to this generation of flip phones. But you can use Galaxy AI on plenty of other Samsung phones, too, so what makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 unique? To help you find out, I've rounded up five of the newest features you won't see on any Samsung foldable besides the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

1 Interpreter mode helps you communicate in real time

Use the inner and outer screens to translate languages

Like the last generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is all about the Flex Window — that's what Samsung calls the outer AMOLED display that can be used for widgets, features, and more.

One tool that's currently exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the Interpreter mode, which is designed to help two people who don't speak the same language communicate. You'll see text in the language you're familiar with on the main screen, while the other person can see their native language on the cover screen.

Starting this mode is as simple as swiping down to open the Quick settings panel and tapping the Interpreter icon. It's pretty intuitive, although not every language is supported. These kinds of dual-screen experiences represent the best of what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has to offer. Samsung will likely bring this mode to older Galaxy Z Flip models eventually, but for now, this is a perk of owning the latest one.

2 The 50MP main sensor lets you snap with 2x zoom

The option is hidden behind a toggle in the Camera Assistant app

Flip phones have historically packed worse camera systems than their flagship counterparts, but that's starting to change.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an improved camera system that matches up with that of the Galaxy S24+. It's headlined by a 50MP main sensor, and aside from the higher quality images, this new lens also brings improved zoom. With sensor crop, you can snap pictures with 2x optical zoom using this 50MP primary shooter. Samsung's AI zoom feature bumps that up to 10x, though there will be a noticeable drop in quality after 2x.

For some reason, there isn't a 2x zoom shortcut in the Camera app on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 by default. To enable it, download the Camera Assistant app from the Galaxy Store, then, after launching the app, you'll see a toggle for the 2x crop zoom shortcut. This makes it easier to get the most out of the Galaxy Z Flip 6's camera upgrade and optical-quality zoom; the Galaxy Z Flip 5 had a decent camera, too, but it can't match the upgraded Galaxy Z Flip 6.

3 You can put multiple cover screen widgets on the same page

This makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6's outer display more useful

To run all the apps you want on the cover screen, you still need the Good Lock app on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, you may not need to, because the Flex Window features more widgets than ever, and you can now create pages with multiple widgets. Older Galaxy Z Flip phones had cover screens that could only show one widget at a time, but with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, each cover screen page is a 4x4 grid that can fit a variety of widgets.

The great thing about the improved Flex Window on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is that you can customize it to your heart's content. I set up my main page to have a weather widget (2x2), a Samsung Health widget (2x2), and a Calendar widget.

For those that are bigger — Spotify only offers a 4x4 widget, for example — you can give them their own page. Swiping from left to right will let you navigate your widget pages, or you can pinch to reveal them all and quickly pick the one you need.

4 A large battery, new chip, and a better cooling system

These internal upgrades make for a steadier experience

Normally, we wouldn't put too much emphasis on a spec bump, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6's internal upgrades matter.

To start, it's powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy system-on-a-chip, which will specifically help the phone handle AI tasks thanks to a speedy NPU processor. For the first time ever, there's a vapor chamber inside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, too, which helps the flagship foldable run cooler than past Flips. And we can't forget the battery capacity, which has been bumped to 4,000mAh.

With this extra power, cooling, and battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a real, noticible edge over older Samsung clamshell foldables.

5 Auto Zoom will always keep you in the frame

It's my favorite Samsung Galaxy Z Flip feature so far

Finally, there's Auto Zoom, which is my favorite new Galaxy Z Flip 6 feature. An addition to FlexCam, this is what Samsung calls it when you use the Flex Window to utilize your phone as a tripod. When enabled, Auto Zoom will automatically keep you in frame by zooming in and out, and it can make quick adjustments or switch between the main and ultrawide cameras on the fly, completely hands free.

In the two photos below, I'm standing in roughly the same spot and didn't touch my Galaxy Z Flip 6 at all. I just happened to catch the moment before and after Auto Zoom adjusted to my movement. Here are the results:

If you're a solo creator, or just someone who likes to take selfies and vlog-style videos, this Galaxy Z Flip 6 feature is indispensable. It takes the software features Apple has been offering for years as part of Center Stage on the iPad and Mac, and brings it down to the clamshell foldable form factor. After trying Auto Zoom, it's hard to live without it.

Paired with Galaxy AI, these new additions make the Galaxy Z Flip 6 intriguing

Samsung played it safe with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, choosing to add more polish to its foldable rather than undergo a massive overhaul. Was it the right choice? That's up for debate, but these new features certainly give the Galaxy Z Flip 6 the edge over prior Flip models.