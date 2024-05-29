Summary Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to have a bigger 4,000mAh battery, with an actual capacity of 3,887mAh.

While modest, the battery boost should help the Flip 6 to last longer.

Samsung does not plan to improve the charging speed, which will stay at 25W for another year.

There's a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, especially with the foldable finally getting a bigger (and usable) cover display last year. It also packs powerful internals to handle all your demanding multitasking needs. But Samsung's Flip lineup has always had one Achilles heel: mediocre battery life. The 3,700mAh cell cannot provide enough juice to last a day of heavy use. Rumors suggested the Flip 6 might pack a bigger 4,000mAh cell for longer runtime. A new leak appears to confirm this, though the actual battery capacity boost could be smaller than expected.

Related Which clamshell foldable has the best battery life? Are flip phones really that much worse off than a regular smartphone?

Initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors pegged the phone to use a bigger 4,000mAh battery for a longer runtime. With the phone's rumored launch timeline approaching, it recently passed through the FCC. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Flip 6's PSI certification reveals it will sport dual batteries with a capacity of 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh, respectively. Combined, that comes to 3,887mAh, which the company might market as a 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh cell. For comparison, while Samsung markets the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 3,700mAh cell, its actual battery capacity is 3,591mAh.

While modest, the battery capacity boost should help the Flip 6 to last longer than its predecessors. A more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, display, and other components should also help.

Sadly, the UL Demko certification confirms Samsung will not boost the charging speed on its Flip foldable this year. So, just like its predecessor, the Flip 6 will only support 25W fast charging. That means topping up the 4,000mAh cell should take around 75–80 minutes, notably longer than the competition.

Galaxy Ring could pack a similar capacity battery as its competition

Close

Besides the Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring also passed through the FCC, revealing its size options and battery capacity. Samsung will purportedly offer the smart ring in sizes ranging from 5 to 12. While sizes 5-7 will sport a 17mAh cell, bigger sizes 8-11 will pack an 18.5mAh battery. Ring size 12, the largest option, will seemingly pack a 22.5mAh cell and should offer the longest runtime.

These battery capacities are similar to the Oura Ring and other smart rings on the market. So, the Galaxy Ring should offer a comparable battery life, with a full charge giving around a week of runtime.

The Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, alongside several other Galaxy products should launch at Samsung's summer Unpacked event on July 10th.