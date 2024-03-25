Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may switch to Exynos chip in some markets, offering Snapdragon or Exynos based on region.

Flip 6 will likely have longer battery life, improved performance, up to 12GB RAM, and 256-512GB storage.

The design of Flip 6 may not change much, but it could include fresh colors and a thicker build for a larger battery.

Samsung typically uses its in-house Exynos chip on its flagship and mid-range Galaxy S phones. For its Flip and Fold range of foldables, the company has stuck with Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon SoC. A new rumor indicates a tweak in Samsung's strategy for the Flip 6 this year, with the phone switching to an Exynos chip in some markets.

Korean leaker @kro_roe claims the Flip 6 will ship with a Snapdragon or Exynos chip based on the region. While the SoC model numbers are not mentioned, Samsung will presumably use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400. The latter is found inside the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in some markets.

This leak was also corroborated by leaker @Tech_Reve, though his account has been deleted from X since then. Like the Galaxy S24, Samsung could ship the Flip 6 with its in-house Exynos 2400 in Europe, Asia, and other major markets, with the Snapdragon variant exclusive to the US.

Unlike previous Exynos SoCs, the Korean giant's latest chip boasts significantly improved performance and efficiency. Still, it's not as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is found inside many of the best Android phones, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the Korean leaker, the Flip 6 will last longer than its predecessor. This could be due to the combination of more power-efficient components and a bigger battery. Interestingly, the bump in battery life will come despite the Flip 6 using a 120Hz refresh rate panel for the cover display.

Samsung also plans to ship the Flip 6 with up to 12GB RAM, though it will seemingly launch in selected regions. Base storage will remain unchanged at 256GB, with 512GB purportedly being the other option.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be an iterative upgrade over the Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's alleged design has already leaked in renders. It will apparently not sport any major design changes, with the inner folding screen and the cover display's size remaining unchanged at 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches, respectively. At least Samsung might bring some fresh colors to the Fold 6 and Flip 6 this year.

The Flip 6 will supposedly be thicker than its predecessor, providing Samsung with more internal room for a bigger battery. It's unclear if the flip foldable will ship with the same dual-12MP camera setup as the Flip 5 or switch to newer and bigger sensors for better image quality.