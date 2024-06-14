Summary Samsung is set to unveil new foldables that could arrive on July 10.

A leaked spec sheet reveals the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The phone will also get a major camera upgrade with a new 50MP sensor.

If you love tech, then there's nothing more exciting in the summer than getting new Samsung foldables. While we've been hearing new details unofficially about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 for some time now, it appears that the brand could finally be ready to unveil its new products next month if a newly revealed July 10 date for its event is accurate.

Luckily, it looks like we won't even have to wait that long to find out just what Samsung is planning, as a newly leaked spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. With that said, although not much is changing, we're still getting some improvements on the latter, which could make for a compelling upgrade for some.

More of the same with some important changes

Unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6

The news comes from the folks at Smartprix, sharing details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. When it comes to the processor, the phone will run the latest from Qualcomm, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Unfortunately, it looks like RAM details are missing, so it's unclear at this point how much will be paired with the top-end processor.

One thing is for certain, however, and that's that the new camera will be a huge upgrade over the previous model. The Z Flip 6 will now come with a 50MP main camera, but will still have a 12MP secondary camera. When it comes to the front-facing camera, nothing has changed here, with Samsung still utilizing a 10MP sensor.

Another change being reported in the leaked spec sheet is the addition of a larger battery that will come in at 4,000mAh. This is quite a jump from the previous model that came with a 3,700mAh battery. As far as other details go, you're pretty much getting the same device as last year with no changes to the device's displays.

While some might find that boring, it's not a bad thing to get a device that's been refined to near perfection. Of course, there's always the chance that this device could get a price hike, and if that's really the case, then customers might be expecting a little more than a minor update.

With that said, there's always the chance that the leaked spec sheet could have some inaccuracies. Luckily, we won't have to wait for long to find out, as the main event will reportedly take place on July 10.