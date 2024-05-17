Summary Samsung may use thicker UTG on Z Flip 6 to reduce visible crease on foldable screen and improve durability over time.

Added thickness of 50 microns UTG could make the folding screen more resistant to scratches and damage from folds.

The company is reportedly exploring a new hinge design for Z Flip 7 in 2025 to further enhance durability and reduce creasing.

One of the problems with Samsung's foldable is the display crease. While the company uses durable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the Fold and Flip series, it shows a noticeable and visible crease where the screen folds in half. Samsung has improved its hinge design to reduce the crease, but there's still work to be done. The company is reportedly considering using a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for the Galaxy Z Flip 6's foldable screen. Besides improved durability, the glass could potentially reduce the noticeable crease on the display when unfolded.

The Elec claims that Samsung could use a thicker 50 microns UTG on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, up from the 30 micros found on previous Flip foldables (via Android Authority). The added thickness will help improve durability by increasing its hardness and might make the display crease less visible.

Typically, the crease becomes more visible after a few months of use due to the phone's constant folding and unfolding. A thicker Ultra Thin Glass could better withstand such folds over time, making the crease less evident.

Folding screens are among the most delicate parts of a folding phone, so any durability improvements here would be welcome. The added thickness should make the Ultra Thin Glass more resistant to scratches and damage from hard objects like fingernails.

It's unclear if Samsung will use the thicker UTG on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The company's flagship book-style foldable could also benefit from a more durable folding screen and a less obvious crease.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could use a new hinge design

Apparently, the company is not planning to change the waterdrop hinge design this year. But for 2025, Samsung is purportedly working on a new hinge design and UTG structure for the Flip 7. It could use an even thicker UTG panel to reduce the display creasing.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still under development, and the Korean giant still has time to finalize its specs, and a lot could change by then.

Rumors suggest Samsung's next Unpacked event could happen in early July. So, we won't have to wait long to know the benefits of the thicker Ultra Thin Glass on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.