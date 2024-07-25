How do you make a great flip phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 exciting if the folding form factor isn’t enough, and you don’t want to revolutionize the front display experience? You turn to the capital of glitz and glamour and take a page out of the Las Vegas playbook. Neon is back, and this LED case is fun and just the right amount of special.

Samsung’s Flipsuit cases are unique, and this case is the best they’ve ever made. Unlike the other Flipsuit cases – which transition the same design to the lock screen of your phone – this case illuminates the front display and the rear of the phone simultaneously. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case is extremely clever and will help your phone stand out from the rest.

Staff pick Flipsuit LED Case for Galaxy Z Flip 6 9 / 10 The Flipsuit LED Case is a fun and unique way to make your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 more interactive. It's lit like a Las Vegas sign with lots of neon and casino-like shining lights to help your phone stand out. Like Samsung's other Flipsuit cases, you can swap out the Interactive card and instantly transform the look and feel of your phone. Pros A truly unique and fun case

Fantastic if you love neon

Protects your phone

Easy to change the style with additional cards Cons Doesn't work well with the Yellow phone

Clear plastic may discolor over time

No customization options $60 at Samsung

Price and availability

Samsung sells a range of Flipsuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (as well as all of its other phones), including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case comes in one standard color. It’s a clear case, although the LED interactive card included with the case has a blue/purple hue. It costs $60 and helps protect your phone while making it infinitely cooler than it already is.

Specifications Brand Samsung Material Plastic Wireless Charging Support Yes Included Screen Protector No Price $60

What's good about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case?

Lit up like it’s Las Vegas, baby

Close

I LOVE neon, and I love Las Vegas; it’s like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case was made for me.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a fun phone, but this case makes it infinitely more fun. While using it for the past few days, I’ve found myself pressing the power button while the phone is closed so that it lights up and brings a smile to my face.

Like a casino slot machine, when you press the button — or open the phone from its folded state — an LED light glows around the Flip sign and the heart on the back. On the cover display, you get a neon sign with the date and time, as well as a few objects that float around the screen. In the settings menu, you can add a battery indicator to the cover display, but this sadly doesn’t light up in the same way.

The case protects the back and front of the display and is flush with the cameras, so the phone doesn’t rest on them if you place it on a table. It’s a unique way of protecting your phone and makes for a great icebreaker in a bar (or anywhere) if the folding Flip 6 wasn’t interesting enough itself.

What's bad about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case?

Like Las Vegas, it can get old — fast

Most users put a case on their phone and forget about it. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case is not likely to fall into this category; it’s an incredibly fun experience, but after a few days, I can already see that I’ll tire of it fairly quickly.

The case itself is made of plastic and doesn’t quite fit the color aesthetic of the Yellow Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is this year's hero color. It will likely be much better if you have the Gray Flip 6 as it will help your phone stand out, but this case detracts from the Yellow color variant.

I would love it if Samsung had added further customization options. You can’t change the interactive card, but further customization on the cover display would make this case fantastic for long-term use. That said, these are all minor gripes about one of the most unique cases ever made.

Should you buy it?

If you want something to help your phone stand out or just be truly unique, look no further. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case is one of the most exciting cases ever made, and I like it far more than I probably should have.

The best part about this case is that you can buy additional Interactive Cards (called Flipsuit Cards outside the US), which will transform your phone's cover display and rear. Cards start at $12.99 and come in various styles, offering a unique way to refresh your phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case is, by far, the most unique option and a great way to enter the Flipsuit ecosystem. From there, you can buy additional cards as often as you like, ensuring you can change the look and feel of your new folding phone in just a few seconds.

Staff pick Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case 9 / 10 If you want a standout case for your Galaxy Z Flip 6, this one is it. There's nothing else like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipsuit LED Case. $60 at Samsung

Related Best flip phones in 2024 Foldable smartphones with a clamshell design

Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at the age of 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of Tech newsletter, which covers the best technology and its impact on mental, physical, and emotional health. For more, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.