Summary Samsung is working on adding Gmail and Outlook support to the Flip 6's cover display.

There's no timeframe for when FlexWindow support in these apps will roll out.

You can use Good Lock to run third-party apps on Galaxy Z Flip's outer screen.

Samsung did not make any notable upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 3.4-inch cover display this year. Third-party apps can still not be run without Good Lock, though some new widgets and better message reply suggestions help you get more done without flipping open the phone. To make the Flip 6's Flex Window more useful, Samsung is working on adding support for two popular email apps: Gmail and Outlook.

During a press briefing before its July 10 Unpacked event (via 9to5Google), Samsung representatives revealed that Gmail and Microsoft Outlook will soon work on the Flip 6's cover screen. However, they did not provide a timeframe for when the update to these apps would roll out.

The new Flex Window-compatible releases of Gmail and Outlook may be available later this month when the Flip 6 hits retail stores. Presumably, the apps should also work on the Flip 5's outer display since it is the same size and resolution as the Flip 6. While the 3.4-inch screen does not provide much room to work with, official Gmail and Outlook support will ensure quick access to your inbox.

You can use Good Lock to run third-party apps like Gmail and Outlook directly on the Flip 5's cover display, but they deliver a sub-par experience. There are UI scaling issues, which should not be the case once these apps gain official support from Google and Microsoft.

You can already use YouTube or Google Maps on Galaxy Z Flip's cover display

Close

You can currently run Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Messages on the Flip 5's Flex Window even without using Good Lock. But this is available as an experimental option, and you must head over to Settings > Advanced features > Labs > Apps allowed on cover screen and enable support for them. Gmail and Outlook support for the cover display might also initially arrive on an experimental basis.

Admittedly, it would have been good to see Samsung bring support for more apps to the Flip 6's cover screen. The Moto Razr+ (2024) trumps the Z Flip in this area, especially since it provides direct Gemini access from the outer display. This enables you to summon the voice assistant and issue voice commands without flipping open the phone.