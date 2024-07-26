The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best phones Samsung offers as it offers distinct improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, despite its powerful hardware and refined software, you will likely encounter problems while using it. This guide walks you through common problems found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and how to fix them. If you're new to Samsung phones, familiarize yourself with Samsung One UI, the company's custom Android skin on all its phones and tablets.

Common problems with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has specific problems unique to the foldable we'll cover later in this article. However, it's also subject to issues common to Android and Samsung phones that can frustrate your experience. We recommend performing these quick fixes if your Z Flip 6 encounters any of these problems:

Apps load slowly.

Noticeable delay when swiping through screens.

Intermittent network or Wi-Fi connection.

Delayed notifications.

The battery drains faster than expected.

If you encounter software problems with the Z Flip 6, check for software updates first. Even if you've set up the phone for the first time, software updates may still need to be installed.

Open the Settings app. Tap Software updates Tap Download and install. Close

Change the Performance profile to light

If your Galaxy Z Flip 6 overheats, change the Performance profile to prioritize battery life and cooling efficiency. While the Z Flip 6's Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset isn't prone to overheating during regular use, using the phone in hot weather or during intensive multitasking can make the temperature high enough to make it uncomfortable to hold.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Device care. Tap Performance profile Select the Light radio button.

Factory reset your phone

A factory reset can solve persistent software bugs or glitches that are not fixed by a software update or restart. However, an improper factory reset can permanently delete essential data, so follow our guide to safely factory reset your Samsung phone.

Notifications are delayed or never arrive

Samsung puts apps that you don't frequently use into deep sleep mode. This mode improves battery life but also mutes notifications. If you use an app infrequently but don't want to miss out on crucial notifications, tell your Z Flip 6 to always send you notifications. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Tap Apps. Select the app for which you always want to receive notifications. Tap Notifications. Turn on the Allow notifications switch. Close

The long screen is hard to use with one hand

Samsung's foldables are known for their narrow profile when folded (as in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 6) or unfolded, as in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Flip 6's inner screen is longer than you'll see on most Android phones, so you find using the Galaxy Z Flip 6 awkward if this is your first time with one of Samsung's foldables.

The best solution is to activate One-handed mode. This setting lets you temporarily scale down the display size by swiping down on the center of the screen's bottom edge or double-tapping the home button. You can adjust the scaled-down window size and the side of the screen on which it appears. Here's how to activate it:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Scroll down and tap One-handed mode. Turn on the One-handed mode switch. Close

The Z Flip 6's cover screen's functionality is artificially limited

By default, you can only use a limited selection of widgets on the Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screen. At launch, these were: Calculator, Calendar, Clock, Contacts, Gallery, Global Goals, Google, Health, Phone, Reminder, SmartThings, Spotify, Voice Recorder, and Weather.

These widgets are optimized for the Z Flip 6's cover screen, making them easy to use. However, the limited number of widgets (especially third-party widgets) is frustrating. There's an easy workaround for installing apps on the cover screen through the Good Lock module Multistar.

Multistar lets you select apps to load on your Z Flip 6's cover screen, improving its functionality. However, this comes at the cost of usability, as the small screen isn't suitable for every app. Nevertheless, in our review, we found that loading Spotify through Multistar was a significantly better experience than using Samsung's default widget.

No hands-free access to Gemini on the Z Flip 6's cover screen

By default, Samsung doesn't allow you to use Google Assistant or Gemini on the Z Flip 6's cover screen. While you can use the guide above to install extra apps on the cover screen via the Good Lock module, this only works for Google Assistant.

While you can interact with Gemini on the cover screen by tapping the microphone, you can't use the "Hey, Google" command to open it. Currently, there is no workaround for this problem, so if you want hands-free access to a voice assistant other than Bixby, use Google Assistant, which works without a hitch on the Z Flip 6's cover screen.

Sideloading apps is more difficult than ever

Samsung tightened the security of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, so the restriction on sideloading apps is now activated by default. Essentially, this new setting disables third-party app installations by default even if you grant permissions in system settings (You may have previously encountered this system setting through the "Install apps from unknown sources" message).

Turning off this extra security step is simple as it requires you to toggle off a switch in the Settings app. Here's how to find it and turn it off:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Security and privacy. Scroll down and turn off the Auto Blocker switch. Close

Keep your Galaxy Z Flip 6 in tip-top shape

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most durable foldable yet, but the outer screen is still prone to bumps, dents, and scratches. The inner screen has a pre-installed screen protector, but you'll want to pick up one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protectors to ensure the cover display remains pristine.