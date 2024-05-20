Summary The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may address the crease issue with a thicker UTG layer and feature an upgraded 50MP rear camera for better photography.

Leaks suggest the SM-F741B model will be sold in India, with improved camera specs like OIS, EIS, and an f/1.8 aperture for better image quality.

Design-wise, the Z Flip 6 may not differ much from its predecessor, but could include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for better performance.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line produces some of the best foldables on the market. Compared to the 2022-released Galaxy Z Flip 4, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 was a solid upgrade, thanks to the full-size 3.4-inch cover display. However, one of the main drawbacks of the series is its unmistakable crease, paired with an average camera system.

We've heard that the Suwon, South Korea-based tech giant has addressed the first concern, reportedly by using a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for the Galaxy Z Flip 6's foldable screen. Now, leaks about the upcoming flip phone also indicate a better rear camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was recently spotted on two certification platforms by 91Mobiles, namely the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Camera FV-5 platform (via SamMobile). The BIS listing, which is similar to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing in the US, is mandatory for electronic devices sold in India.

According to the listing, the upcoming flip phone will reportedly have SM-F741B as its model number. The listing doesn't reveal much else, other than alluding to the fact that the device will be sold in India.

The more-appealing information, however, comes via the Camera FV-5 platform listing. The same model number SM-F741B appeared on the platform, offering some camera specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to it, the flip phone will offer a 50MP primary rear camera. The device will house a 12.5MP rear sensor, and it will offer 50MP images with pixel binning. This, on paper, is a big upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12MP main camera, and should greatly improve the photography quality and experience on the upcoming flip phone.

Source: 91Mobiles

The listing also suggests that the main camera will offer an f/1.8 aperture, and offer advanced features like optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). For reference, OIS is a hardware solution to ensure minor shakes and movement during photography don't result in a blurry image, while EIS does the same using software tricks. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, for example, offered only OIS.

Here's what we already know about the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Previous leaks and rumors about the upcoming flip phone suggest that design-wise, it won't be much different from its predecessor, retaining the same fold-flat design with no changes to the inner or outer displays. Renders of the device also suggest that Samsung still doesn't want the flip phone to have three rear cameras, which means it will likely miss out on a dedicated telephoto camera.

As mentioned before, using a thicker UTG layer for the Galaxy Z Flip 6's foldable screen should result in a less-apparent crease, while an upgraded central processor, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, should give users a reason to upgrade to the Z Flip 6.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 10. We'll likely hear a lot more about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as we approach the date.