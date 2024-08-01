The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the newest addition to its lineup. It features an improved inner screen, longer battery life, and other upgrades. Whether you recently purchased the foldable or are considering buying it, here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 features you should use.

Interpreter mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Interpreter mode works perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's form factor for real-time translation. It is handy if you travel abroad and want to talk to someone in a different language. The tool displays the translated text to the other person on the cover screen and shows your language at the bottom of the main screen. To access the Interpreter tool, swipe down to open the Quick setting panel and tap Interpreter.

The language support for the Interpreter tool varies according to region.

Call Assist for real-time translation

The Call Assist feature translates phone calls in real time. All the data is processed on the phone. To use the tool, you must first activate it.

Open the Phone app. Tap the overflow menu (the three-dot menu icon). Select Settings. Tap Live translate and turn on the toggle.

During a phone call, tap Call Assist and select Live translate to use the feature.

Capture better photos with the upgraded camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an upgrade over the Z Flip 5's 12MP camera. Accompanying it is a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 10MP selfie camera. The main camera supports 2x optical zoom, and you can zoom up to 10x with AI.

When you keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6 half open and use the main camera to click a photo, the FlexCam's new auto zoom feature kicks into gear. The phone switches between the main and ultrawide sensors to zoom in or out to capture the best angle. It allows you to go hands-free and use gestures to click a picture.

Have fun with Portrait Studio and Sketch to image

The Portrait Studio feature creates illustrations from selfies. It offers four styles: Comic, 3D Cartoon, Watercolor, and Sketch. The tool modifies the background to match the art style.

Sketch to image uses AI to transform your sketches into a photorealistic image. You can also doodle on top of photos, and Galaxy AI adds the object to your image. While some results might be absurd, it's a fun feature.

Improved battery life and performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 4,000mAh battery, an improvement over its predecessor's 3,700mAh capacity. It lasts a full day of heavy usage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. The phone has built-in vapor chamber cooling to prevent it from getting too hot and adversely affecting performance.

Explore all the features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs fun Galaxy AI features like Portrait Studio and Call Assist. It also includes hardware upgrades, and don't forget that Samsung offers seven years of software updates. We have a handy guide if you're setting up your brand-new phone and trying to transfer an eSIM from your old device to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.