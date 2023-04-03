Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lineup has not received any significant upgrades in the last couple of generations. With the 2021 and 2022 refresh, the company only focused on iterative upgrades. For 2023 though, the Korean giant is planning to make some substantial improvements to the Flip 5, including a bigger cover screen that should make it much more usable. Now, a new render gives us our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 5's larger outer display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a tiny 1.34-inch cover screen. It's only big enough to accept incoming calls, quickly reply to messages, and check incoming notifications. There's not enough screen real estate to run apps or do any other task that requires more than a few taps.

However, with the Z Flip 5, Samsung will reportedly expand the external display to around 3-4 inches (via SamMobile). A previous rumor pegs the display size at around 3.4 inches. This will provide a lot more screen space for additional features and functionality. As the render below shows, the outer display on Samsung's 2023 foldable flip could cover almost the entirety of its outer clamshell and have a square aspect ratio.

What remains to be seen is how Samsung optimizes One UI to take advantage of the bigger outer display. Even if the company does not allow running apps on the cover screen, a third-party app should make this possible. A bigger external display will also make checking notifications and replying to texts easier. Our limited experience with the Oppo N2 Flip has already convinced us about the benefits of a bigger cover screen.

There are rumors that Samsung could equip the Flip 5 with an improved foldable screen and more durable glass to reduce the crease's visibility. But the report does not mention anything about this.

With the Fold 5 and Flip 5 a few months away from their official launch, expect more information to leak about these devices in the coming days and weeks.