Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Our pick The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now features a 3.4-inch external display, making it ideal for social media scrolling or text responses without opening the device. In addition, Samsung has redesigned the hinge on the Flip 5, allowing the hinge to close flat for the first time on the Flip series. Pros Usable outer display Improved hinge design Fantastic OneUI performance and support Cons No dust resistance rating Lower resolution outer display in comparison to RAZR+ $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Source: Motorola Moto Razr+ (2023) Excellent alternative Motorola took its time bringing the foldable RAZR lineup to the US, but the Moto RAZR+ is a stunning welcome back. Its sleek and stylish design calls back to the RAZR phones of old without relying completely on nostalgia, and its 3.6-inch external display is perfect for responding to messages or social media scrolls. Pros Fantastic external display Solid battery life Clean version of Android Cons No significant water resistance Weak camera $1000 at Amazon



With the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, fans of foldable phones are getting the showdown we’ve been waiting for — a Galaxy Flip with a larger external display vs. the sleek and stylish Moto RAZR+. While the Flip 4 put up a respectable fight against the Moto device, the gorgeous external display of the RAZR+ made all the difference. Samsung hopes the Flip 5 improvements will lure consumers away from Motorola’s resurgence in the United States. Both are cutting-edge with great specs, but which is right for you?

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available through Samsung starting at $999 in two storage configurations: 256 and 512GB. In addition, Samsung offers four colors to choose from: Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Mint.

For the Motorola RAZR+, there are three color variants: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and the ever-popular Viva Magenta. In the US, the RAZR+ is available with 256GB of storage for $999.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Moto Razr+ (2023) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary display, 3.4" 720 x 748 60Hz OLED cover display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display, 22:9 2640 x 1080, 165Hz LTPO interior;3.6" pOLED display, 1:1 1066 x 1056, 144Hz exterior RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 3,700mAh 3,800mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 (OneUI 5.1.1) Android 13 Front camera 10MP f/2.2 (1.22μm pixels) 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) QuadPixel Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83˚ FoV, OIS, 1.8μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels) Main camera: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm), OISUltra-wide camera: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm), Ultra-wide + macro, FOV 108° Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e 5G (no mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm, Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Weight 187g 188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue)184.5g (Viva Magenta) IP Rating IPX8 IP52 Price Starting at $1,000 $1,000

Design

In addition to the larger outer display, Samsung has changed the hinge design on the Flip 5. Instead of leaving a gap, the device now closes flat like the RAZR+. It’s an added layer of protection for the delicate inner display, as it prevents dirt and dust from causing damage while the phone is closed. The hinge design on both phones feels solid. And although I’ve noticed a bit more play in the Moto hinge, I haven’t been alarmed by it. While the RAZR+ is IP52 rated, focusing mostly on dust protection, the Flip 5 carries an IPX8 rating, which denotes water resistance but not dust. You’ll have to determine which is most important.

Motorola took a step back from nostalgia with its design of the RAZR+. Instead of callbacks to its clamshell designs from the early-2000s, Moto opted for a modern look. The result is stunning. The Moto RAZR+ is as gorgeous as it is thin. With their aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass Victus panels, both devices feel premium, but the RAZR+ gets a slight edge for its wow factor.

Display

Samsung is hoping one of the main selling points of the Flip 5 will be its new external display. While it is a welcome change to have a usable outer display on a Galaxy Flip device, the RAZR+ holds some advantages with its display. The RAZR+ features a stunning 3.6-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1056x1066, refreshing at 144Hz. Samsung is countering with a 3.4-inch AMOLED, but it’s only capable of 720x748, refreshing at 60Hz — a clear win for Motorola.

Turning to the internal displays, the RAZR+ sports a gorgeous 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED, refreshing at 165Hz. The Flip 5 also comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display, measuring 6.7 inches and refreshing at 120Hz. Don’t let the specs fool you; Samsung can produce gorgeous displays, and the Flip 5 is no exception. The refresh rate difference will come down to personal preference, but the color reproduction on both panels is impressive.

Software

Even though both devices are running Android 13 out of the box, that’s where the similarities end. Samsung’s OneUI has been well-optimized for a few years, and its support has been excellent. For the Flip 5, Samsung promises four major Android updates and five years of security patches. Moto is promising similar support for the RAZR+, but its recent track record has been less impressive. Motorola has struggled to push out updates quickly, and major Android upgrades are often delayed. While they’ve done better so far with the RAZR+, it’s something worth considering.

The software experience between the two is quite different as well. Moto offers a relatively stock Android experience, with only its gestures and a few other items layered into the UI. It’s a clean implementation, and Moto is a good choice if you’re looking for a Pixel experience without Google hardware. OneUI is altogether different. It’s heavily skinned, but not to the detriment of performance. I love what Samsung has done with its software over the last few years, and while it’s up to personal preference, I enjoy what OneUI provides.

Performance

In day-to-day usage, you will notice hardly any performance difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the RAZR+. The Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the RAZR+ features the slightly older 8+ Gen 1. Both are still highly capable SoCs and will blaze through Instagram scrolls and Twitter (or whatever it's calling itself today) feeds. If there is a difference, it will be in gaming in future years, with more powerful ray tracing available on the Flip 5.

Aside from that, the 8GB featured on both devices is plenty to keep them running smoothly. On paper, Samsung has the advantage; but in reality, both can perform well with any task you throw at them.

Battery life

I expect battery life to be pretty even between the Z Flip 5 and the RAZR+. While the RAZR+ contains a slightly larger battery (3,800 to 3,700mAh), both contain incredibly power-efficient SoCs. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 significantly improved battery life across the board for several manufacturers, and the Gen 2 builds off that success. Both phones should expect close to 7 hours of screen-on-time.

When it’s time to charge, the Flip 5 does so at 25W, while the Motorola counters at 30W. Even though it’s higher than Samsung’s charging speed, I’m a little disappointed the Moto doesn’t charge faster, as we’ve been teased with lightning-fast charging on the Motorola Edge+ and ThinkPhone.

Camera

In yet another similarity between the RAZR+ and Flip 5, both feature 12MP main shooters with an ultrawide lens in support (12MP for the Flip, 13MP for the RAZR+). The difference in camera systems is less about megapixels and more about computational photography. Samsung does a significantly better job of processing photos than Moto.

While the photos taken on the RAZR+ aren’t as bad as we are accustomed to on Motorola devices, they aren’t anywhere near the sharpness and depth of Flip 5 images. Images from the RAZR+ tend to need white balance adjustments and are prone to getting soft in less-than-ideal lighting. On the other hand, photos from the Flip 5 are vibrant and sharp, with good color reproduction.

Which is right for you?

In determining the best purchase, you have to consider which categories are most important to you. I think the RAZR+ holds an advantage with design and styling, while the Flip 5 sports better water resistance and takes more impressive photos.

Although it is incredibly close, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes out ahead because of its software updates. Samsung has been reliably getting out well-optimized and timely updates, while Motorola has struggled with Android upgrades and security patches. In a competition this close, software support is enough to tip the scales.

Despite the question mark for software, the Moto RAZR+ is an excellent device that you would be pleased with. Its great performance, styling, and battery life make it a great choice for many people. Regardless of which you choose, I love that manufacturers are starting to compete with more quality foldables in the US.