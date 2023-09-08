Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung’s new foldable Samsung’s new foldable – the Z Flip 5 – is an excellent showcase of how this form factor has evolved over the years. It packs a powerful processor, better battery than before, and a surprisingly sturdy build. Plus, the larger cover screen is a welcome addition. Pros Helpful, big cover screen Snappy performance Compact and lightweight Cons Cameras are good, but not great Basic battery life $1000 at Samsung

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems exciting with its clamshell form factor and top-of-the-line features. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, one of our best Android phone recommendations, has a non-folding but traditional and significantly more reliable design with equally impressive specifications. So, which of the two phones makes more sense, and are there any areas in which one outperforms the other? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Being a foldable phone with top-end specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs a pretty penny, starting at $1,000 for the 256GB variant. You'll have to shell out $1,200 for the 512GB variant. That said, all major carriers are offering significant trade-in credits for buying the phone.

In comparison, the Google Pixel 7 Pro was initially launched at $899 for the 128GB model, $999 for the 256GB model, and $1,099 for the 512GB model. So you can save a chunk of change if you opt for the Pixel, and likely even more once the Pixel 8 series launches in October 2023.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary display; 3.4" 720 x 748 60Hz OLED cover display 6.7 inches, 1440x3120 (QHD+), LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,700mAh 5000mAh, up to 23W fast charging, up to 23W wireless charging (Pixel Stand) Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 (OneUI 5.1.1) Android 13 Front camera 10MP f/2.2 (1.22μm pixels) 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83˚ FoV, OIS, 1.8μm pixels); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels) 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with autofocus (125° FoV); 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/OIS; LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; 5x optical and up to 30x Super Res Zoom Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G (mmWave supported in the US), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Dual-band GNSS, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm, Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm 3.01 x 6.4 x 0.35 inches (76.6mm x 162.9mm x 8.9mm) Weight 187g 7.4oz (212g) IP Rating IPX8 IP68 Price Starting at $1,000 $899 USD

Design

The design is the biggest differentiator between the Flip 5 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the Z Flip 5, as you already know, is a clamshell-style foldable phone, the Pixel 7 Pro sports the traditional bar or slab-style design with zero folding screens. But there are advantages and disadvantages to both form factors.

The Z Flip 5, when unfolded, is about the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro. Once you fold it, though, the Flip 5 becomes relatively compact and is much easier to carry around. As smartphone screens have gotten bigger, the phones are becoming unwieldy, and the foldable nature of the Flip 5 helps with that a bit. That said, flexible plastic displays are less durable than glass displays.

The Pixel 7 Pro, in contrast, has no moving parts or flexible displays, which means you don’t have to worry about the hinge or the display breaking down. Still, it's worth noting that foldable phones of 2023 are far more robust and durable than their predecessors.

Display

While the Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED primary display, you get the same size but a higher resolution (1440p) screen on the Pixel 7 Pro. Although the higher resolution will eat more battery, everything will look a lot more crisp and sharp. Otherwise, the two displays perform similarly, delivering vibrant and punchy visuals with refresh rates up to 120Hz. The Z Flip 5's primary display is a little brighter at 1750 nits, but this doesn't make a big difference over the 1500 nits peak brightness of the Pixel 7 Pro.

However, the 3.4-inch OLED cover screen on the Samsung phone makes things interesting. It's far more usable than the previous Flip-series phone and helps you avoid unfolding the phone for every small action. In that respect, it scores above the Pixel.

Performance and battery

Samsung has packed the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 for Galaxy chip with 8GB of RAM in the Z Flip 5, whereas you get the Tensor G2 with 12GB of RAM in the Pixel 7 Pro. Both are very capable chips, and as a result, both phones deliver a snappy performance with no lag or stuttering. On paper, the amount of RAM in the Flip seems less compared to the Pixel, but it doesn't impact how the phone performs.

Energy efficiency is one area where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 beats the Tensor G2. This greatly helps Flip 5 on the battery life front. And despite housing only a 3,700mAh battery, the phone has no trouble lasting one whole day with typical usage. On the Pixel, you also get all-day battery life with its bigger 5,000mAh battery.

In addition, you'll be happy to know that both phones offer fast and wireless charging. And any of our best phone charger recommendations will juice up either phone at its top speed.

Cameras

The Samsung foldable may have some advantages over the Pixel 7 Pro in other departments, but the Google phone is the clear winner when it comes to cameras; the Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly a better camera phone than the Z Flip 5. So, if that's something high on your list of deciding factors, take a hard look at the Pixel.

Samsung typically packs excellent cameras in its flagship devices — with Flip-series phones generally being an exception. While the Flip 5 houses good cameras, they are not at the same level as the Pixel. The good news is that the foldable form factor of the Samsung phone allows you to take selfies using the rear cameras, which are much better than the front shooter on the phone.

In terms of specifics, you get a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the Flip 5. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP selfie shooter.

Software

You'll notice software differences between the two phones, as the Flip 5 uses Samsung's One UI 5.1.1; otherwise, the base Android version is the same Android 13. Your software experience won't be significantly different.

In terms of updates, Google Pixel phones are typically the first to get any major Android revision or security updates, but Samsung also doesn't take very long, at least for its high-end phones. The Pixel 7 Pro is already almost a year old, meaning it will only receive guaranteed OS updates until October 2025 and security updates until October 2027. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive guaranteed OS updates 'til August 2027 and security updates till August 2028.

Which phone should you buy?

As mentioned at the beginning of this comparison, a big part of your decision between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come down to the form factor choice: do you like a foldable phone, particularly one that doesn't give you access to a giant screen once unfolded? Do you take many selfies and are enticed by your ability to take selfies with the primary camera of the Z Flip 5? If you answer yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an excellent option. It is fast, has vibrant screens, and will get software updates for years.

If you're still unsure about the durability of foldable phones or want top-notch cameras, the Pixel 7 Pro is an easy decision. It also packs a beautiful screen and a powerful processor. Moreover, it costs a little less than the Galaxy Z Flip 5.