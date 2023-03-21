Samsung's foldables rank among the best in the industry, although manufacturers like Oppo are not too far behind. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are currently ranked among the company's top smartphones, they will soon be succeeded by the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. We have encountered a ton of rumors about both, and we continue to get more information, this time on the manufacturer's clamshell foldable. Complementing previous reporting about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sporting a bigger cover screen, new renders appear to show what it could look like.

Coming from leaker Super Roader, these renders show two separate cover displays, with the largest one being a 3.4-inch unit (when folded), supposedly featuring a 1:1.038 aspect ratio, which as SamMobile points out, makes it almost a proper square. This would be a considerable upgrade from the Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen. There's another display, albeit a much smaller one, but its exact dimensions are unspecified. Situated next to the rear cameras, this screen would display basic elements such as AR emoji, a clock, and a battery indicator.

2 Images

Close

While the software possibilities are certainly exciting with a larger cover screen, it's unclear if Samsung will support third-party apps on the external display. The design appears ripe for use as a camera viewfinder, something that would significantly bolster the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip flagship's credentials. These renders also highlight rounded corners, which is new for the lineup, while the sides of the foldable appear to be flat. The rumored hinge upgrade also makes an appearance here, with no visible space between the two displays when they're folded. Since we're still months away from the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, we suggest you take these unofficial renders with a grain of salt.

2 Images

Close

Separately, noted source of Samsung leaks, IceUniverse, shared some new details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5. The leaker claims that both phones will continue to feature IPX8 certification for water/dust resistance in addition to adopting "new water droplet hinges."

Furthermore, there's mention of a newer touchscreen technology onboard, though it's unclear what this could entail. We get some info on the size difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5, plus the overall weight of the former and the potential size of its external display.

We've also received some not-so-good news about the upcoming Samsung clamshell, with one report stating that the manufacturer could offer the 128GB version with the slower UFS 3.1 storage standard while reserving UFS 4.0 for the 256GB and 512GB models. This would be a repeat of what happened with the Galaxy S23 this year, with Samsung seemingly not producing UFS 4.0-based 128GB storage modules. Perhaps the company will offer early-bird customers the opportunity to upgrade to the larger storage variant as it did with the early 2023 flagship. We still don't have a launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5 yet, but Samsung may choose to follow the same August timeline as their 2022 siblings.