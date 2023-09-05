Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more durable than its predecessor in torture tests.

The phone's internal mechanism and hinge system are designed for added durability, using gears instead of excessive glue.

The Flip 5's disassembly reveals two batteries, with pull tabs for easier replacement.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is among the best flip foldables on the market. It might not beat the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Google Pixel 7 Pro in the raw specs department, but for the average Joe, the phone delivers on all key aspects. Durability is always a concern with a folding phone, but as JerryRigEverything's Flip 5 torture test video showed, the phone performs better than its predecessor in this department. Now, the YouTuber is back with a Flip 5 teardown, giving us a look at its innards and the internal mechanism of the new hinge.

As a part of the disassembly process, Zack first removes the bumper surrounding the inner folding display using a knife. Then, he pulls the protective screen guard, which protects the folding panel from scratches. If you own a Flip 5, avoid removing the protector. Samsung strictly warns not to remove the protective plastic layer from the screen. It even offers a free replacement if it starts peeling on your Flip after a few months of use.

Once inside, we see the bottom speaker hole and the foam balls inside. The latter is used to enhance the loudness and depth of the sound coming from the speaker. Zack's teardown also gives us a look at the two batteries inside the Flip 5: one with a capacity of 2700mAh and another with 1,000mAh. Samsung has added pull tabs this time around to the cells, making their replacement relatively easier. This is in contrast to the company's previous foldables, which used a copious amount of glue to hold the battery in place.

Lastly, we see the new hinge system of the Flip 5, which uses gears for added durability. This was corroborated by an insane test from a YouTuber who folded/unfolded the phone 400,000 times. Perhaps more impressive is that Zack reassembled the phone, and despite the torture, it worked just fine.

If you were planning to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 but were concerned about its durability, Zack's previous video and this teardown video confirm the phone can handle a beating easily.