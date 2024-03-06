The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best Samsung flip phone to date. It comes with extra screenshot options to accommodate the cover screen and foldable inner screen. However, many of these aren't obvious, and Samsung doesn't explicitly tell you where to find them.

This guide contains all the ways you can take a screenshot on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Some of these methods work better than others when you pair your phone with one of the most reliable Z Flip 5 cases.

Use your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's hardware buttons to take a screenshot

Pressing the power and volume down buttons simultaneously takes a screenshot on your Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's the same action that most Android phones use to take a screenshot. The form factor of the Z Flip 5 doesn't change anything for three reasons:

The volume down button is always on the bottom half of the rocker. When you close the phone, you still press the lower half of the rocker to take a screenshot.

The screenshot switches to the screen that's currently active. The Z Flip 5 won't take a screenshot of the wrong screen.

When opened, this action screenshots both halves of the screen. Use the Flex Mode shortcut to screenshot one half.

Use theFlex Mode shortcut to screenshot half of your Z Flip 5's screen

Flex Mode kicks in when you bend your Galaxy Z Flip 5 inward. This position is perfect for watching media hands-free. It creates a taskbar of useful shortcuts, including a screenshot button.

Tapping the screenshot button in Flex Mode only screenshots the top half of the screen. If Flex Mode doesn't appear when you open your Z Flip 5, here's how to activate the feature for more apps.

Not every app supports Flex Mode.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Tap Labs. Tap Flex mode panel. Toggle on the switches next to each app. Close

Add a screenshot shortcut to the Edge Panel

The Edge Panel on Samsung phones is a handy pop-up window for quickly accessing shortcuts for apps and actions, including screenshots. Edge Panel isn't turned on by default on your Z Flip 5. Here's how to activate the feature and take a screenshot with it.

How to turn on Edge Panel

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Tap Edge screen. Tap Edge panels. Scroll through the available panels and tap Tasks.

How to take a screenshot with Edge Panel

Swipe the floating handle on the side of your screen inwards to open the Edge Panel. Tap the plus button in the Edge Panel. Find the Take screenshot shortcut and tap it to add it to your Edge Panel.

You can screenshot the whole inner screen by swiping inward and tapping the screenshot button. Alternatively, use the Rectangle task to screenshot a custom selection.

Close

Ask Bixby or Google Assistant to take a screenshot

You can use your preferred voice assistant to take a screenshot. Depending on which one you activated, say "Hi, Bixby" or "Hey, Google," followed by "Take a screenshot" to screenshot your active screen.

Close

If you're frustrated with Bixby and want to switch to Google Assistant permanently, here's how to turn off Bixby on your Samsung phone.

Swipe your palm to take a screenshot

The palm swipe gesture lets you drag the side of your hand across the Galaxy Z Flip 5's screen to take a screenshot. You'll turn on this feature first. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Tap Motions and gestures. Toggle on the Palm swipe to capture switch. Close

Advanced screenshot techniques

Now you know the methods to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Here's how to take longer screenshots, edit screenshots, find saved screenshots, and record your screen.

How to take a scroll capture

Scroll Capture lets you screenshot more than what appears on your screen. It's handy for scrolling websites or long recipes. To use Scroll Capture, take a screenshot using any method covered here.

After taking the screenshot, tap the Scroll Capture button that appears in the screenshot preview window. Drag your finger down the screen and select everything you want. Tap the Save button to finish.

How to edit screenshots

You'll go into Samsung Gallery's editing tools to make advanced edits. However, you can make quick tweaks immediately after taking a screenshot with your Galaxy Z Flip 5. After taking a screenshot, tap the Edit button in the preview window.

How to find screenshots

All screenshots taken on your Galaxy Z Flip 5 are found in the Screenshots album in the Samsung Gallery app. If you use another photo storage app like Google Photos, screenshots may be stored there.

How to record your screen

You can record your screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by tapping the Record screen button from the Quick Access panel. Access this panel by swiping down from the top of your Z Flip 5's screen. Your screen recording is saved in the Samsung Gallery app alongside your screenshots.

Record everything on your Galaxy Z Flip 5

