Summary Replacing a broken Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen can be costly, with the inner screen priced at $319 and the outer screen at $109, while a Samsung Care+ subscription offers unlimited screen replacements for just $29 per repair.

Samsung provides guaranteed repair options for a cracked Flip 5 screen, with walk-in, mail-in, and doorstep repair options available at over 700 locations across the US.

To protect a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen from damage, using screen protectors and a protective case is recommended to reduce the chances of accidental drops and impacts.

Quick answer: Replacing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen currently costs $319 for the inner screen and $109 for the outer screen. However, a paid subscription to the Samsung Care+ insurance program provides unlimited screen replacements for just $29 per repair.

A broken phone screen is a hassle at the best of times, but a broken Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen adds additional layers of complexity. Not only can the folding screen break if you drop your phone, but there’s also a 3.4-inch cover screen that can become scratched or cracked. Right now, Samsung recommends completely replacing the screen rather than repairing it. This is not covered by a standard Samsung warranty, so you’ll have to pay.

Will Samsung replace a broken screen?

Yes. Samsung offers guaranteed repairs for a cracked Flip 5 phone screen using genuine Samsung parts. There are walk-in, mail-in, and doorstep repair options for replacing a Flip 5 phone screen, with over 700 locations across the US that have Samsung-certified technicians capable of restoring your broken phone to factory condition.

How much will replacing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen cost?

Samsung’s cracked screen repair service offers replacement inner and outer screen modules for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting at $109. The price of a Samsung-authorized repair varies depending on the screen that needs to be replaced and your insurance status.

How much does it cost to replace the inner screen on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Samsung will replace the folding inner screen of a Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a new screen module, metal frame, and battery for a single fee of $319. Walk-in, mail-in, and doorstep repair costs are also included and the replacement screen has a 90-day warranty.

How much does it cost to replace the outer screen on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

The outer screen of a Flip 5 phone can also be replaced by Samsung with a new screen module for $109. The cost of replacing the outer screen includes delivery, service charges, and a replacement frame and battery for the phone if necessary. The replacement screen is also covered by a 90-day warranty.

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen replacement is available with Samsung Care+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 owners can avoid paying hundreds of dollars to replace a screen by purchasing a Samsung Care+ subscription that covers the majority of the cost of repairing your phone.

Samsung Care+ is an insurance package that Samsung provides for Galaxy phone owners. For a monthly fee, your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is covered against theft, loss, and damage with replacement devices and unlimited repairs. With Samsung Care+, replacing a scratched or cracked Flip 5 screen costs just $29 with pricing from $3 per month over a 36-month term.

How can I protect a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen?

Protecting your Flip 5's screens will reduce the chance of an accidental drop damaging the screen, saving you the cost of a replacement. You can prevent screen damage by using Flip 5 screen protectors that protect your inner and outer screen and camera lenses. A decent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case will also shield your screen from the effects of an impact.

A cracked or scratched phone screen is no fun, but if the worst happens, you can be assured of a quality repair from Samsung.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flipping great The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch external display, making it ideal for social media scrolling or text responses without opening the device. In addition, Samsung has redesigned the hinge on the Flip 5, allowing it to close flat for the first time on the Flip series. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon