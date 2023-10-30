Summary Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited-edition foldable phone that pays homage to its iconic flip phone from 2003, the SGH-E700.

The Z Flip 5 Retro features a groovy indigo blue and silver color scheme, a re-imagined UX design, and an exclusive animation on the Flex Screen.

The package includes a Flipsuit case, three Flipsuit cards with Samsung logos from different eras, and a collector card with a unique serial number.

Back in 2003, Samsung released the SGH-E700, its first mobile phone with a built-in antenna. It was a huge success, selling over ten million units and propelling Samsung to the forefront of the mobile phone industry.The SGH-E700 was a revolutionary phone at the time, paving the way for Samsung's future success in the mobile phone market. Now, 20 years after the release of the SGH-E700, Samsung is paying homage to the iconic flip phone with a limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new edition clamshell foldable phone will be available in a few select countries. Starting November 1, you'll be able to snag one in Korea, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Australia. France will have to wait just a bit longer, with sales kicking off on November 2. Samsung hasn't announced how many Z Flip 5 Retros it'll be making, but it's safe to say that it's going to go fast. Unfortunately, there's no word on a US release for the special edition phone.

Samsung's SGH-E700 flip phone was a game-changer back in the early 2000s, when Nokia ruled the mobile phone roost. With its stylish design and innovative features, the E700 helped Samsung become a major player in the industry. So, it's refreshing to see the old-school flip phone make a return in 2023, sort of.

This limited edition phone also expands the available colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is already available in mint, graphite, cream, and lavender, with gray, blue, green, and yellow also available on the Samsung website. This new blue shade appears to be darker than the existing blue color.

For manufacturers, adding new colors to smartphones is a no-brainer. They're easy to make, get people talking about the product again, and might even sell a few more units.