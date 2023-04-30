When it rains, it pours, but unless you're real tired of the render parade that's been happening over the past week, there's very little to snore at here. Specifically, we're talking about some big reveals with foldables like the Pixel Fold and its inner display bezels, the flat-tastic hinge on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and... what's this? Pictures of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5? Who would've thought?

As with this week's Fold 5 renders, these Flip 5 renders come from Steve Hemmerstoffer's OnLeaks and are detailed through partner publisher MediaPeanut.

What immediately catches the eye is the larger, tab-cut cover screen that was first shown off earlier this month, but here, we get to see it in living color — the color is gray, by the way — displacing the dual cameras that used to be oriented vertically, but are now said to go horizontal here. We're hearing it measures 3.4" (presumably the diameter between the most distant corners) and that remains a big upgrade over the previous 1.34" screens on the older Flips.

4 Images

Close

We're being led to believe that such a big exterior panel could play host to a better execution of the always-on display, but if the hardware proves the rumor mill true, we expect to hear about the full slate of talking points soon enough.

The rest kinda feels spoken for in the pictures proper. The folding display, unblemished by imperfect creases (only a perfect one where needed) in this virtual world, is said to run 6.7" across. There's a selfie camera on the surface, but while we can presume this will be "hole-punched" into the screen, the choice of wallpaper in this interpretation leaves that aspect in the dark. Unfolded and unladen, the device measures 165 × 71.8 × 6.7mm — a potentially noticeable 3% smaller in volumetric terms from the Flip 4.

We've got plenty of butter to churn over the next couple of months. Samsung could push its summer Unpacked showcase to late July this year.