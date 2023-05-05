The cover screen size is likely to be a major competitive advantage for foldable flip phones in the future, with the Oppo Find N2 Flip laying the groundwork. Supersized cover displays will be a handy improvement given that they're the ones users see most of the time when their phone is closed. A larger cover display allows users to get more done with their phone without having to open it. We've previously heard that Samsung's next clamshell foldable may be leaning towards a larger cover screen with a folder shape, and a new leak backs up that claim.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared on Twitter what appears to be a transparent protective case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It has a few cutouts, including one for the cover display, and it has a folder-like shape.

The leaked case is fairly consistent with previous rumors, which suggested that the next flip phone from Samsung would have an unusual design compared to the leading Android phones with a clamshell form factor. It looks like the folder cutout in the leaked case is designed to make room for the dual cameras and an LED flash.

We previously got a detailed look at this folder-shaped cover screen thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer's renders. There was also speculation that such a large exterior panel could feature an upgraded always-on display similar to Apple's latest smartphones.

If you're concerned that the tabbed folder shape will be visible all the time, there have been hints that it will be completely black until the display is turned on, as per SamMobile. A more recent rumor suggests that Samsung could even use a color-matching trick to camouflage the oddly-shaped cover screen on non-black variants of the phone.

In a separate tweet, Ice Universe also spilled the beans on the phone's cover screen size and resolution. According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch secondary display with a resolution of 720 x 748.

If this leak doesn't lie, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will trail the 3.5-inch Quick View screen of the rumored Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, but it will edge out the Find N2 Flip's 3.26-inch external display by a hair.

Of course, these are just rumors for now, so we'll have to wait and see if they pan out. If they do, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be a significant improvement over the previous model.