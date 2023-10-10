Summary The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now eligible for beta testing of Samsung's next major upgrade, One UI 6, which is based on the recently-released Android 14.

Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, have both been out for quite some time now. And they are really, really good phones. If Samsung hasn't yet perfected the foldable, it's really close to doing so — and as the form factor becomes more and more popular, its offerings are going to mature even further in upcoming generations. Like other Samsung flagship phones, the new foldables are eligible for the upcoming One UI 6 update, based on the just-launched Android 14. Now, it's the Galaxy Z Flip 5's turn to get in on the beta for Samsung's next major upgrade.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially getting its very first taste of Android 14, as noted by SamMobile. Samsung has opened up registrations for US users, and as of now, it looks like it's only available for unlocked smartphones. So if you're in the US and you want to give the beta a test drive, all you need to do is go to the Samsung Members app and tap on that big fat banner that shows up at the top of the screen. After you're done registering, the beta should arrive on your phone just like a regular OTA update would.

The Z Flip 5's update comes with firmware version F73U1EU1ZWJ2, and has all of the changes One UI 6 and Android 14 will bring, including a redesigned quick settings panel, new font, and updated first-party apps (which are also optional now, by the way).

The beta program is being opened up for Z Flip 5 users after Samsung's bigger and more expensive foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, also had its beta program opened up just four days ago. Now, the upcoming firmware can be tested on both of Samsung's latest foldables.

Considering these are Samsung's newest flagships, users might feel a little jilted to know that the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 lineup, and even low-cost devices like the Galaxy A54 and A34 got access to the beta first. However, it appeared Samsung was on track to release a One UI 6 beta for its foldable phones in September before a rumor emerged that there was a delay, so the slight was likely unintentional.

As for where the beta program will land next, if it's released on more phones, we're not really sure. Considering a version is already available for the older Galaxy S22, Samsung could release it for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 next. Of course, this is a beta, and that means that you shouldn't put it on your daily driver unless you're okay with dealing with potentially deal-breaking bugs. If you'd rather wait, the stable update shouldn't be too far out from now anyway.