The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is among our favorite Android phones and one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a folding smartphone. While not perfect, the Z Flip 4's cover display is useful for quickly checking unread notifications, replying to messages, and toggling the flashlight. The cover screen's small size greatly limits its usability and what you can do with it, though — a complaint we have had since the inception of the Flip lineup. A new rumor suggests Samsung could finally address this shortcoming with this year's Z Flip 5.

Trusty Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will house a bigger cover screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. If true, it would be a significant jump in size from the Flip 4's 1.96-inch external display, as Oppo's flip offering has a 3.26-inch external display. The exact dimensions are unknown, though.

While not mentioned, a larger outer display could also lead to a change in aspect ratio.

A bigger display will only be one part of the equation, though. Samsung will also need to update One UI to take better advantage of the extra screen real estate and unlock additional functionality.

Samsung's flip phone lineup has only seen minor design changes since its inception. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was an iterative upgrade over the Flip 3, focusing primarily on internal refinements and longer battery life. It was the same with the 2021's Galaxy Z Flip 3, which concentrated on durability and internal improvements over the original Z Flip. This could finally change with this year's refresh, as a bigger external display will require the company to make several design changes.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored to use a new teardrop hinge to eliminate the display crease, Samsung's foldable lineup seems set to receive a significant refresh in 2023.