The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to break cover near the end of July. Although we know the Galaxy Unpacked launch event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, the date itself isn't clear yet. But leaks continue to pour in about Samsung's next foldable — well, at least one of them anyway. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been spotted again after promotional renders surfaced a couple of weeks ago, this time revealing the much-talked-about cover display in a live image.

Based on the solitary image shared by leaker Revegnus, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to be placed on a table and wrapped in a protective covering of some sort. However, it's hard to tell if this is a legitimate Samsung accessory attached to the phone or just a protective casing commonly used on prototype devices to obscure design details as they're being tested by company employees in the days leading up to the launch.

The cover display seems to have a basic clock lock screen enabled, though there's likely going to be a lot more you could do with all that additional real estate. The volume rocker and power key are located on the right-hand side of the clamshell foldable, which is in line with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Lastly, the two rear cameras are now positioned horizontally rather than vertically, an understandable decision given the larger cover display. A bulk of these design attributes have been backed up by leaked renders dating back to late April.

Despite the upgrades compared to the 2022 model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 still won't have the largest cover display of all, with that title currently held by the Motorola Razr+ and its 3.6-inch exterior screen. Rumors suggest that Samsung may use a 3.4-inch screen for the Z Flip 5, a significantly upgraded unit from the predecessor's 1.9-inch panel.