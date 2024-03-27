When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery life, we found it could last all day, but heavy use can force you to top up the phone during the day. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's charging speed is only 25W, so this isn't always a viable option. Carrying a portable power bank is one solution. You can also improve the Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery life by adjusting its settings and changing your habits.

This guide helps you extend the Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery life without limiting how often you use the phone. These tips help you have fun with the features you'll only find on your Galaxy Z Flip 5.

1 Use the outer screen as much as possible to reduce power usage

At the end of each day, we had around a third of the battery life remaining on our Galaxy Z Flip 5. This respectable margin is partly thanks to the phone's large outer screen, which draws less power than the inner screen while retaining a lot of functionality.

Unlike previous versions of the Z Flip series, you can do a lot with the Flip 5's outer screen. You can send text messages, watch videos, view directions, record steps, check the weather, and more from the outer screen. You can also access specialized Flex Window widgets. Before you do anything else, use the outer screen as much as possible to maximize your phone's battery life without touching the Settings app.

2 Set the inner screen's refresh rate to 60hz

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer screen is locked to 60fps, the inner screen has a variable refresh rate of 60 to 120hz. It's set to 120hz by default, which draws more power than the lower refresh rate. While you may notice that animations are not as smooth when the inner screen is set to 60hz, it improves your phone's battery life.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Display. Tap Motion smoothness. Tap the Standard radio button. Close

3 Uninstall unnecessary apps that run in the background

One downside of buying a Samsung phone is the number of apps preinstalled by Samsung and your carrier. These apps take up storage space. Some run permanently in the background, draining the phone's battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no different, so uninstall the apps you don't use.

Our guide on all the apps you can remove from the latest Samsung Galaxy phones helps you root out hard-to-find apps.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Apps. Tap the app you want to uninstall. Tap Uninstall or Disable at the bottom of your screen. Tap OK to confirm the action. Close

If an app only shows the Disable option, tap the Clear data and Clear cache buttons after deactivating it to remove residual data.

4 Use Light Performance to prioritize battery life over processing power

Light Performance mode prioritizes battery life over processing power during regular use of your Galaxy Z Flip 5. Your phone temporarily turns it off during games, keeping your phone cool. This may cause a noticeable drop in performance when multitasking or using demanding apps.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Device care. Tap Performance profile. Select the Light radio button. Close

5 Reduce the background usage of unused or rarely used apps

You probably have apps you need on your Galaxy Z Flip 5, but don't use them often. Rather than repeatedly uninstalling and reinstalling them, set them to go to sleep when not in use. This stops them from running in the background of your phone until you use them again.

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery. Tap Background usage limits. Toggle the Put unused apps to sleep switch on. Close

You can let your phone automatically put apps to sleep when they go unused or manually set them to always sleep when not in use.

6 Activate Power Saving mode for the biggest battery life improvements

Power Saving mode increases your Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery life by deactivating features and limiting performance. You can toggle it from the Settings app or through the Quick Setting tiles accessed by swiping down from the top of the phone's inner screen.

Activating Power Saving mode does the following:

Turns off Always On Display.

Deactivates 5G.

Limits CPU performance to 70%.

Lowers maximum brightness by 10%.

Turns on dark mode.

Limits apps that run in the background.

Limits apps and Home screen.

Power Saving mode may cause a delay in receiving notifications. Each Power Saving mode setting can be individually turned on or off, so adjust it to suit your needs.

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery. Toggle the Power saving switch on.

OR

Swipe down from the top of your screen. Tap the Power Saving button.

Close

Keep your Galaxy Z Flip 5 running all day

These tips help you use your Galaxy Z Flip 5 all day without running out of power at a critical moment. It's the best flip phone Samsung has produced, and you can make it better with these useful accessories.