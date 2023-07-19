The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 will be officially unveiled at Samsung Unpacked in a week's time. While it's customary to come across leaks of upcoming Android smartphones, Samsung's foldables have leaked so frequently that the official unveiling is merely a formality at this point. Nevertheless, more leaks continue to pour in ahead of the big event in Seoul, South Korea, next week, with prominent leaker Evleaks now shedding light on what appears to be a ring case/cover meant for each of the two foldables.

For comparison's sake, Samsung currently sells a similar accessory for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, known as the Clear Gadget Case, offering an oval-shaped ring and a twistable grip for additional customization options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has a couple of ring covers of its own. These renders detailed by Evleaks (via Android Authority) show a more circular ring than the one seen on the Galaxy S23/S23+ accessory, but consistent with the existing crop of Galaxy Z Flip 4 ring covers sold by Samsung.

This ring helps users grip the device more securely, and it can also be used as a kickstand to watch videos or attend calls in landscape orientation. It's hard to distinguish whether these are transparent covers like their Galaxy S23/S23+ counterparts, though the Galaxy Fold 5 ring cover showcased above appears to have a slightly different hue.

These first-party ring covers would be new to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, with last year's model only offering basic first-party protective cases. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has more case options directly from Samsung, including a Clear Cover with Ring and a Silicone Cover With Ring, sold in multiple colorways. Both these cases offer a ring where the device's hinge is located rather than on the lower half of the clamshell foldable, as shown by these newly surfaced renders.

It's unclear if this new ring cover will replace the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories, though we don't have to wait long to find out. In addition to these hotly anticipated foldables, Samsung will also unwrap the new Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic variant at Unpacked, with the latter expected to include a rotating bezel for navigation after skipping a generation. The company is also expected to reveal three new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, packed to the brim with high-end hardware.