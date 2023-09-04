Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $800 $1000 Save $200 Don't miss your chance to get the latest foldable phone from Samsung for a fraction of the price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now on sale at Amazon, and it's the perfect time to upgrade. This phone is so new, it hasn't even been out for a month yet. So hurry and grab yours before this Labor Day sale ends. $800 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the perfect phone for anyone who wants a stylish and avant-garde phone that's also somewhat affordable. Well, at least the Flip 5's $1,000 price tag looks affordable next to the $1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Less than a month after it hit store shelves, Flip 5 deals are everywhere, so you can get your hands on one without spending a fortune.

Amazon currently offers a $200 discount on both the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Thanks to the online retail giant's Labor Day deals, you can snag the foldable device for $800 with 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the 512GB variant sets you back $920, down from the original price of $1,120.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now

This is the first time the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been this affordable since it came out without relying on some kind of carrier activation or trade-in enhancement. Best Buy previously included a $100 gift card and up to $450 in trade-in credit if you activated it at the time of purchase. This new deal isn't quite as good, but it doesn't burn your once-every-three-years upgrade activation while still snagging you one of the best foldable phones out there.

One of the most noticeable upgrades is immediately apparent: that big, beautiful cover screen. The Flip 5's new 3.4-inch screen is big enough to be used for full apps, not just notifications, although you will have to jump through a couple hoops to use them. This is a game-changer for the Z Flip 5, and it makes it a much more versatile phone.

The phone has a new no-gap hinge that makes it look really sleek. The hinge is now completely flush with the rest of the phone, which gives it a more premium look and feel compared to the tiny gap previous generations were stuck with. And even though the phone is thinner (when folded) than before, it still has the same great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. We've given the Z Flip 5 a 9/10 score after putting it through its paces. In our review, Stephen Schenck loved the new premium design with the gapless hinge, and the Flex Window is so useful he found himself using it for everything.