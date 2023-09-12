Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $800 $1000 Save $200 When it comes to clamshell foldables, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers one of the best experiences to date. It may not be as pricey as it's larger cousin, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it still comes with a price tag that's expensive nonetheless. So for $200 off, you best believe this is the time to get your hands on one. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

It seems Samsung is pulling out all the stops to get eyes on their latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and it's larger yet still equally cool brethren, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Not only did the latter just hit its lowest price ever in a recent deal, but now the Z Flip 5 is joining the fun with a deal of its own. This may be in part due to the iPhone 15 being officially confirmed and the change to USB-C, but nonetheless we're always amped to see some of the best Samsung phones go on sale. With the Galaxy Z Flip 5 getting a $200 discount this week, Samsung is making the right decision for those stuck on the fence about swapping to Apple.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is worth your money

Considering all this phone has to offer, Samsung's newest clamshell is an excellent bargain at this reduced price. It's powerful, versatile, and offers a foldable phone that's actually both durable and fun to use. A big part of this is the upgraded Flex Window screen, which does much more than just display notifications. It's a full on interactive screen, and while it may only be 3.4-inches, you'll be able to do much more than you'd expect with it. That's also due in part to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which help provide a smooth and responsive experience in pretty much all applications.

Durability being especially important for a foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a lot tougher than its predecessors thanks to some upgrades to the design and components. The hinge is much stronger than before, and both screens can take a beating before damage starts to show. You still shouldn't throw this phone around, and a good Galaxy Z Flip 5 case is highly recommended, but for those of you concerned about how well this phone will hold up, you have no need to worry. It's as reliable as it is powerful, making it a great premium phone for those who want something stylish and sturdy.

While the standard $1,000 price tag is a bit high overall, it's still worth the price of admission for Samsung's new clamshell. You'd be satisifed with what you got if you did pay the full price, but if you've been unsure about whether or not to pick one up, this deal is more than enough to make the buy acceptable. At $200 off, it's at its lowest price since release and offers one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals you'll find that isn't a carrier offer, or requries some sort of trade-in.